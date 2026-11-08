Two Arrested After Unhinged 003 Boxing Brawl In Kilkenny

Two men were arrested and another was taken to hospital after disorder brought an influencer-boxing event in Kilkenny to an early end on Saturday, November 7. Unhinged 003 was being held at The Hub in Cillín Hill when confrontations spread between the ring and the crowd.

RTÉ reported that gardaí attended at approximately 9 p.m. A Garda spokesperson said a man in his 30s had been assaulted and was taken to St Luke’s Hospital. A man in his 20s was detained at a Garda station in the southeast, while an adult teenager arrested for violent disorder had been charged and was due in court on Sunday.

Boxing show abandoned before the headline attraction

The event was organised by Unhinged Promotions and hosted by Harrison Sullivan, the online personality known as HSTikkyTokky. Rappers Russ Millions and Kirky were scheduled to headline. Instead, the remaining programme was abandoned following the disturbance.

The incident involved a confrontation between undercard boxer Mo Deen and Tommy Robinson, who had been watching from ringside. The Irish Times reported that Deen left the ring after his match and approached Robinson, before a subsequent confrontation took place inside the ropes.

Footage from the event’s broadcast, circulated by Happy Punch, shows the disorder unfolding in more than one part of the venue. In the early sequence, a gloved boxer moves through the ropes toward the seating area. People then crowd around a confrontation beside the ring.

Later sequences show Robinson inside the ring, with several people reaching between those involved. The compilation also shows security personnel trying to separate people as the disturbance spreads through the audience. These scenes are outside the sporting action and should not be confused with a sanctioned bout between Robinson and Deen.

Influencer boxing just had its own Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov brawl pic.twitter.com/DYW7qMZX66 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) November 8, 2026

The venue had described a direct promoter booking

Before the event, The Hub explained its role in an October 29 report by Kilkenny Live. A venue spokesperson said Unhinged Promotions had approached it several months earlier, looking for a large indoor space in southern Ireland with sufficiently high ceilings for a boxing-style event.

The spokesperson said the British company booked directly, rather than through a local promoter. The Hub described itself as hiring out the venue, not running the event or selling tickets. That earlier account distinguishes the venue’s role from the promotion’s organisation of the show; it does not determine responsibility for Saturday’s disorder.

Police investigation remains open

The Irish Times said Garda headquarters confirmed officers had attended the scene and that investigations were continuing. Its report also said investigators were reviewing CCTV and social-media footage of the disorder.

The police account did not name either arrested man or the person taken to hospital. It therefore does not establish that Robinson or Deen was arrested, nor identify either as the hospital patient. The confirmed assault and hospital transfer also do not, by themselves, substantiate separate online claims about the type of injury suffered.

A Connemara Journal reporter at the venue described chairs being thrown and spectators trying to get away from the ringside area. The publication reported that the rest of the show did not go ahead. Gardaí said their investigation was ongoing; a scheduled court appearance is not a finding of guilt.