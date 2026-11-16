Umar Kremlev has no rival on the International Boxing Association’s published presidential eligibility list for its December 5 election in Istanbul. The incumbent is the only approved presidential candidate, while a separate contest will fill 12 independent director positions.

IBA announced the field on November 16. Its Boxing Independent Integrity Unit’s Nomination Unit approved the candidates three days earlier after background and skills assessments. National federation representatives will gather at The Peninsula Istanbul for the electoral Congress.

The association says the Nomination Unit will oversee voting, with independent election-services company LUMI conducting it. Campaigning remains subject to Article 25 of IBA’s Congress and election regulations.

IBA confirms eligible candidates for 2026 elections ahead of Istanbul Congresshttps://t.co/ZgPqhiKBZv pic.twitter.com/AduNBrxK80 — IBA (@IBA_Boxing) November 16, 2026

The Complete Independent Director Field

The November 16 document presents its 25 independent director candidates in the following order, determined by receipt of their applications, alongside their countries of citizenship:

Maria Aparecida De Oliveira — Brazil

Fazil Abdelnour Ferhat — Algeria

Dhana Moerani Tahutini Brillant — France (French Polynesia)

Pearl Dlamini — Eswatini

Stanislav Ivanov — Czech Republic

Jammagalage Dian Gomes — Sri Lanka

Devraj Das — India

Kristy Harris — Australia

Facundo Neira — Argentina

Kabelo Seleka — Botswana

Kalong Andre Basile — Cameroon

Paul Ilengou — Gabon

Marta Forcén Celaya — Spain

Tauhiti Nena — France (French Polynesia)

Gang Hu — China

Ferdinand Ilunga Luyoyo — DR Congo

Gregory Bloom — USA

Aziz Kozhambetov — Kazakhstan

Veroiti Dolly Nena — France (French Polynesia)

Mohamed Said — Comoros

Sabir Abakarov — United Kingdom

Irene Ntelamo — Botswana

Terezie Krejbychova — Czech Republic

Chingiz Allazov — Belarus

Phetogo Tsheko — Botswana

Eight of those director candidates are listed as women. Botswana has three entries, while the Czech Republic has two. Three candidates are recorded under France, with French Polynesia specified in each case. Kremlev appears separately under Russia.

The document expressly limits its assessment to facts known on November 13. It also says eligibility can be withdrawn from a candidate or elected official who ceases to meet the requirements. Approval to stand is therefore not an announced election result.

A Governance Vote Within Istanbul’s Boxing Programme

The Congress sits within an international gathering scheduled for December 3-6. In its earlier programme preview, IBA described the elective meeting as an opportunity for national federations to help determine the organisation’s leadership, alongside a forum for boxing stakeholders.

That preview also explains the sporting project accompanying the meetings. The inaugural President’s Cup introduces IBA Elite, intended to give amateur boxers a structured route toward IBA.PRO and professional competition. These are linked activities in the same host city, rather than additional offices being decided on the presidential ballot.

The current tournament page schedules preliminary rounds through the semifinals at Bağcılar Göztepe Sports Complex from November 27 through December 2, followed by a rest day. The 12 men’s finals move to Sinan Erdem on December 4, the same day as the Global Boxing Forum.

The finals programme also includes IBA.PRO bouts and bare-knuckle contests. The tournament carries a $3 million prize fund. Placement awards are $100,000 for gold, $50,000 for silver and $25,000 for each bronze. Those totals are divided 50% to the boxer, 25% to the coach and 25% to the national federation, subject to participation conditions. Results also begin a ranking cycle feeding future Cup and World Championship qualification. The electoral Congress follows the sporting finals, rather than taking place during the preliminary rounds.