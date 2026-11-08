Umar Dzambekov Knocks Out Zach Parker With Round 4 Body Shot (Highlights)

Umar Dzambekov spoiled Zach Parker’s Zuffa Boxing debut with a sudden finish after the Englishman had made him work through the early rounds. The Austrian southpaw also collected a Performance of the Night award, joining main-event winner Chev Clarke among the evening’s bonus recipients.

The light heavyweights met on November 7 at London’s Copper Box Arena, in the final preliminary bout before the main broadcast. Their contest was scheduled for ten rounds. Parker weighed 174.9 pounds and Dzambekov 174.8 at the official weigh-in, leaving both below the division’s 175-pound limit.

Dzambekov And Parker Trade Momentum Before The Finish

Round 1

Dzambekov found an early opening upstairs. Ringside reporter Declan Taylor described a heavy left hand about a minute into the fight that briefly affected Parker’s legs. Uncrowned’s contemporaneous updates also noted damage around the Englishman’s nose. Those early successes gave the visitor targets before Parker began establishing his own offense.

Round 2

Parker answered with a stronger second round. Darshan Desai’s live account highlighted his right hand finding Dzambekov’s chin. The official recap additionally described the home fighter’s sustained attention to the body during the opening three rounds, making this a more demanding assignment than the Austrian’s previous promotional appearance.

NASTY BODY SHOT 😱 Umar Dzambekov ends the fight in RD 4! 📺 #ZuffaBoxing12 on @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/YXphwRc5js — Paramount Boxing (@ParamountBoxing) November 7, 2026

Round 3

That resistance continued through the third. Parker’s work to the midsection remained a feature of the early contest, while Taylor reported Dzambekov repeatedly finding his arcing rear hand upstairs. Desai favored Parker’s start, but his running assessment was unofficial and was not a published judges’ scorecard.

Round 4

A tangle of legs first put Parker briefly on the floor without deciding the contest. The decisive exchange came when Dzambekov lowered his level and drove a left hand into the body. Parker folded and could not beat referee Kieran McCann’s count. The finalized result was a knockout at 1:47, not a points decision or a referee’s intervention during a standing exchange.

A Second Statement In The Zuffa Ring

The victory lifted the 28-year-old to 15-0 with 11 knockouts, according to the ringside report. Taylor noted that he entered the evening outside the top ten of all four major sanctioning bodies. It was his second appearance for the promotion. In February, he had stopped Ahmed Elbiali in the second round at Meta APEX, a performance that also brought him a bonus.

The London booking paired that unbeaten prospect with a more experienced opponent entering at 26-2. Parker arrived after a majority-decision defeat to Joshua Buatsi and was seeking a different outcome under his new promotional banner. Instead, his record moved to 26-3, with 18 stoppage wins, as Taylor reported.