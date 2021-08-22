Yordenis Ugas Delivers First Statement Since Defeating Manny Pacquiao

Yordenis Ugas has officially released a statement after shocking the casual boxing world and defeating Manny Pacquiao.

Originally, Pacquiao was supposed to face a pound-for-pound talent in Errol Spence Jr. However, Spence learned that he had a detached retina, leaving him with no choice but to withdraw from the fight.

Ugas vs Pacquiao

Legal action took place with Manny’s management agency Paradigm Sports Management shortly after. The company initiated a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Pacquiao for fighting an opponent different from their thought, resulting in an economic loss.

Nonetheless, Ugas took on Manny on 12 days’ notice to keep Manny active. The two fought back-to-back in what some would consider an instant classic. Pacquiao had all of his trademark movements. However, they seemed a step slower than they usually did.

This allowed Ugas to capitalize on the timing of Pac-Man’s jab, finding appropriate holes to attack in spaces. The result of his timing paid off after Yorenis’s hand was raised, defeating Manny Pacquiao via unanimous decision. (116-112, 115-113 and 116-112)

Ugas Issues Statement

Since the victory, Ugas has gone on to release a statement about the fight. While the matchup was initially close, some fans still believe that the war could have been scored as a draw. Or, with Pacquiao having a slight edge in the contest.

“Thanks to @MannyPacquiao for giving me the opportunity to share the ring with him, he is still one of the best fighters ever. Much respect. Thanks to everyone who supported me. I hope we have given a great fight to all the fans. Incredible fight with Manny Pacquio one of the best fighters in history. Go home and get the champion back. Thanks for being an inspiration. legend. I respect,” he said on Instagram.

The win bolstered Ugas’ professional boxing record to 27 wins and four losses. He now rides a four-fight winning streak since losing a razor-thin decision to Shawn Porter.

