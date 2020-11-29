Sometimes legendary entertainers have a hard time adapting to the current version of the sport or music genre they were apart of. In fact, in many cases, the stars of yesterday chastize up and comers who are carving their own paths in the industry. Usually, a lack of respect for the forefathers or neglecting the path blazed for the new school are reasons why legends get upset. But, Mike Tyson believes that Youtube fighters like Jake Paul are saving the sport of boxing with their massive draw power.

Tyson vs Jones was one of the most anticipated fights of the night, going head to head against the UFC’s Vegas 15 card. The card was full of entertainment all across the board with performances by Wiz Khalifa, as well as commentary from the likes of Snoop Dogg and UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Tyson on Jake Paul and Youtube Boxing

Unfortunately, the highlight of the card was during a celebrity square off between Jake Paul and Nate Robinson. Paul, a Youtube sensation, viciously knocked out the Ex-NBA veteran, sending him to the cold canvas. While the excitement present throughout Tyson’s return, he and Jones Jr ultimately fought to a draw.

Tyson thanked Paul for his contributions to the sport during the post-fight press conference.

“Listen, my ego says so many things, but my reality is they help boxing so much,” Tyson explained. “Boxing owes these guys, they owe these YouTube boxers some kind of respect. They should give them some belts because these guys make boxing alive. “Boxing was pretty much a dying sport. UFC was kicking our butts, and now we got these YouTube boxers boxing with 25 million views. Boxing’s going back. Thanks to the YouTube boxers.” “I believe the more anyone boxes the bigger it is for the sport,” Tyson said. “Cause boxing took a couple of beatings since the UFC’s been around.”

The Start of a New Format

Tyson also admitted that he would like to continue fighting. He further explained the idea of fighting in France or other European countries against the likes of Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, or Deontay Wilder.

Expect “Iron” Mike to continue to add the likes of Jake Paul and other Youtubers on his fight cards as a sign of respect, as well as a boost in views. And, expect a lot of weed smoke as well.