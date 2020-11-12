Recently, it was announced that the scheduled exhibition bout between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr will be for a title. The WBC announced the “Frontline” title and stated that it will be on the line when Tyson and Jones Jr square off. However, Tyson has made it clear that fighting for charity is more important than fighting for a belt. Especially for a belt that is “not even real.”

Tyson on “Fake” WBC Belt

As everybody knows by now, Mike Tyson is making his return to boxing. The retired boxing heavyweight champion will make his return to the sport in an eight-round exhibition match with fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. It will take place on September 12 in California and will be broadcast on pay-per-view as well as the social media platform Triller. The official poster for the event has been revealed as well as a WBC title.

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr will be competing for the WBC Frontline Battle Belt, I’m told. Here’s a pic of said belt, created just for them. They meet on 11/28. pic.twitter.com/CFwYAUMry9 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 26, 2020

Fighting For Charity

However, Tyson isn’t interested in the belt. Just the fact that he can help people in need is enough for him. He spoke with Fox News about his decision to fight for charity.

“We’ll do it again and we’ll do it again and we’ll help more people in more states of depression or loneliness or homelessness or addicted to drugs,” Tyson said, “There’s so many people that need help out there, and we’re capable of doing these charity [events]. That’s why the biggest name will draw the most money. “Holyfield, Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder. … Hell no [not for a title]. I’m talking about exhibitions, helping people and stuff. That’s bigger than a title. The titles nothing man, it’s not even real gold. It’s tin or metal.”

No matter the opponent, Tyson is willing to fight anybody for charity. Regardless of the opponent, fight fans will be glued to the TV for the fight. Even if it’s just an exhibition.