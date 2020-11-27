Mike Tyson is set to earn a big payday for his return to the ring.

Tyson faces Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition boxing headliner that will take place on pay-per-view Saturday night at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.

It will be Tyson’s first return to the ring since suffering a TKO defeat to Kevin McBride back in June 2005. Jones, meanwhile, will be competing for the first time since outpointing Scott Sigmon back in February 2018.

And both fighters are set to earn big as according to Yahoo’s Kevin Iole, Tyson will make $10 million while Jones is expected to bank around $3 million.

“Hearing that Tyson will make $10 million and Roy Jones +/- $3 million for their exhibition Saturday.”

Of course, it should be noted that most of Tyson’s earnings will go to charity.

Tyson vs. Jones Will Be A Real Fight

Much has been made about the fight being an exhibition along with the confusion over the rules.

California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) executive director Andy Foster previously claimed there would be knockouts, no winner and that the fight would be stopped if there was a cut.

That has since been disputed by Triller co-founder Ryan Kavanaugh who revealed there will be knockouts and that the fight won’t be stopped if there’s a cut among other things.

Both fighters are treating this as a real fight as well and they’ve even completed and passed a drug-testing program.

“CSAC executive officer Andy Foster tells me that Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. have completed a drug-testing program administered by VADA before their exhibition Saturday — and both boxing legends have passed. They will be tested again by VADA on fight night.”

And when it comes to Tyson, he will undoubtedly be looking for the knockout.