Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr.’s Drug Tests Come Back Clean Following Exhibition Boxing Match

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.’s drug tests have come back negative.

The pair of boxing legends returned to the ring late last month when they fought in a special eight-round exhibition match.

Despite being well past their prime, both Tyson and Jones impressed with their performances as they eventually fought to a unanimous decision draw.

And while many observers believed both fighters would resort to performance enhancing drugs for the contest, that wasn’t the case, at least going by their drug tests.

Tyson and Jones Were Clean

California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) executive director Andy Foster confirmed to MMA Fighting on Tuesday that the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA) reported negative test results for both fighters.

Of course, Tyson notably admitted to smoking marijuana before and after the fight.

“Listen, I can’t stop smoking,” Tyson said. “I smoked during fights. I just have to smoke. I’m sorry. I’m a smoker. … I smoke every day. I never stopped smoking. “It’s just who I am. It has no effect on me from a negative standpoint. It’s just what I do and how I am and how I’m going to die. There’s no explanation. There’s no beginning. No end.”

However, the fight took place in California where the use of marijuana is legal while the drug isn’t tested by VADA either. The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), however, is a different story.

Regardless, this isn’t the last time Tyson will be competing as the 54-year-old plans on continuing to participate in exhibition boxing matches.

Perhaps a trilogy with Evander Holyfield is next on the agenda?