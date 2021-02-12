Mike Tyson And Evander Holyfield Stand To Make $100 Million In Potential Trilogy Fight

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield had one of the most heated rivalries in all of boxing. They faced off in back-to-back fights in 1996 and 1997. Holyfield won both fights, the first one via TKO in the 11th round and the second one via DQ after the infamous Tyson bite.

Both fighters seem to be on good terms at this point in their lives and the animosity between them is completely gone. Holyfield even made an appearance on Tyson’s podcast “Hotboxing”.

Despite their newly found friendship, both men might be ready to put on the gloves and face each other once more. Holyfield in particular seems pretty excited about a potential trilogy fight, he discussed his desire to fight again on the Last Stand Podcast.

“I think It’ll be a lot of money and a lot of millions. I think 100 millions. The fight would be big because so many people want the fight.”

Tyson has already made his return to boxing last year when he faced Roy Jones jr in an 8 rounds exhibition fight. The bout ended in a draw. Tyson reportedly earned a $10 million purse before PPV points, the fight also sold 1.2 million PPVs.

There have already been rumors about Tyson and Holyfield being in talks for a fight in 2021. They could reportedly make up to $200 million for this fight.