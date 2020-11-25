When Mike Tyson faces Roy Jones Jr. this weekend, he will look to do what he was most famous for in his prime — get a quick knockout.

Tyson and Jones will return to the ring when they face each other in an eight-round exhibition boxing match on November 28.

While many in the combat sports world are understandably excited to see the two boxing icons finally face off against each other — even if it’s well beyond their prime — there was some disappointment when it came to the ruleset for the bout.

For one, if either fight is cut during the bout, the contest will be stopped. In addition, there are no judges involved as this is purely an exhibition with the California State Athletic Commission expecting both fighters not to seek the knockout.

However, Tyson won’t be following those expectations according to his coach Rafael Cordeiro.

“Two legends in the ring, they both are going for the finish,” Cordeiro told MMA Fighting. “The fight has three judges [sic] and a referee, so it’s a real fight and must have a winner. “It’s no longer an exhibition, someone has to win. We’ll try to win from start to finish. … Mike is not going there for an exhibition, he’s going there to fight.”

Tyson’s Plan Is To Get The Knockout

Enforcing a no-knockout rule is extremely difficult, especially when you have two competitors such as Tyson and Jones who are known for finishing their opponents.

And as far as Cordeiro is concerned, no fighter spars a full month purely for an exhibition bout.

“We’re on a sparring week in the gym and that’s it,” Cordeiro said. “That’s something he really enjoys. No one spars a full month for an exhibition. It will be a real fight. We respect Roy because Roy is coming for a real fight, and that’s what makes this match so different. They are both coming for a real fight. “… But the plan is to get in and not walk away from that Mike Tyson essence. (The essence) is there and no one can take it away. If he has the opportunity and realizes (Jones Jr.) felt it, he’ll go for the knockout.”

Numbers don’t lie. haters are mad they can’t get numbers like this. Saturday is reckoning. @RealRoyJonesJr you better be ready pic.twitter.com/NwwoAty3YY — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) November 25, 2020

Whatever happens, it promises to be a memorable event.