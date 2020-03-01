Tyson Fury Shares his Incredible 100lb Weight Loss Journey

Tyson Fury Shares his Incredible Weight Loss Journey Losing Nearly 100 lbs

Tyson Fury has achieved a lot since deciding that he would re-enter the world of boxing. WWE appearances, outlandish takes during interviews and expressing his interests of one day fighting in the UFC have converted many fans into Fury supporters. But, every moment for Tyson has not been filled with glory. There has been deep depression, suicidal thoughts, and massive weight issues that held back Fury from being great. Moreover, Fury’s weight loss journey has been as impressive as his ascension back to boxing glory.

Climbing Back to the Top

Currently, Fury is the WBC, The Ring magazine and lineal heavyweight champion of the world after defeating Deontay Wilder via TKO in the 7th round of their rematch. As promised, Fury decided to throw a massive party in honor of celebrating his massive achievement.

Prior to the party, Fury revealed that he still struggles with suicidal thoughts from time to time. Especially on Sundays, which is the day, Tyson takes off from training to focus on recovery. In the past, Tyson mentioned his struggles and even shared his story in his autobiography “Yes You Can.”

Before Fury’s first encounter with Wilder, he was the heaviest of his life. Weighing in at 378lbs, he experienced depression and well as abuse of cocaine. Then, Fury decided to get a nutritionist in Great Mirror and a new boxing coach in Ben Davison. He was able to fight off the fat and train harder than he ever has in his life.

Fury Shares Weight Loss Journey

After defeating Wilder in the rematch, Fury took to his Instagram account the world his weight loss journey. With his strict ketogenic diet, Fury has lost about 100lbs so far.

“Been an amazing comeback over the last 2 years. Thank you for the support,” wrote Fury on Instagram.

Fury vs Wilder 3

While there is no date in place, Wilder has elected to activate the rematch clause that will allow for a trilogy fight between the competitors. Fury has said that the only reason the first fight was close, was because his weight wasn’t under control. Now that it is, he was able to defeat Deontay with relative ease.

Will that be the case the third time around? Only time will tell. But, one thing is for certain; Fury will have his weight under control. And, he will enter the trilogy is the best form of his life.