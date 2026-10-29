Tyson Fury Netflix Documentary Gets November 27 Release Date

Netflix has set November 27 for the premiere of Tyson Fury, a feature-length documentary about the former heavyweight champion. The streaming service announced the date on Thursday, placing the film two weeks before his scheduled meeting with Anthony Joshua.

Lucy Wilcox directs the production, which combines previously unseen archive material with interviews involving Fury, his wife Paris and his father John. Netflix describes a story stretching from his childhood through his boxing successes and the difficulties outside the ring.

Its announced subjects include mental health, addiction, the loss of a child and complicated family relationships.

Optomen produced the documentary. George Waldrum is executive producer, while Nick Hornby and Tina Flintoff serve as creative directors. Netflix’s accompanying title listing gives the film a running time of one hour and 45 minutes.

A Different Format From The Family Series

This is a separate production from At Home with the Furys, the existing Netflix reality series. Its first season ran across nine episodes. The series credits Josh Jacobs as director and Laura Leigh and Demi Doyle as producers on its official page, a different credited team from the feature. That program follows the boxer’s attempts to step away from competition and adjust to daily life in Morecambe, rather than presenting his career as a single feature-length retrospective. Its first-season description emphasized school runs, changing diapers and finding a purpose away from the ring.

The series’ second-season synopsis puts Paris’s plans alongside her husband’s activities. It describes business opportunities, a family road trip to Monaco, an investment in a racehorse and preparations for a sixteenth birthday and a renewal of wedding vows. Netflix lists that program as reality and variety entertainment in its Media Center.

Every champion has a story. TYSON FURY, a new documentary, arrives on Netflix 27 November. pic.twitter.com/L0kdluwfp7 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 29, 2026

The Cardiff Fight Remains A Separate Live Event

The next live sporting appearance on Fury’s Netflix schedule is his December 11 fight against Joshua at Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The broadcaster says its members will be able to watch globally without an additional charge. The two former heavyweight champions have not previously met in a professional bout.

Both men have already headlined boxing broadcasts on the platform. Joshua knocked out Jake Paul in December 2025, while Fury defeated Arslanbek Makhmudov by unanimous decision in April. Their first joint press conference for the Cardiff contest took place in London on September 30.

Netflix’s fight information identifies The Ring and Dana White as promotional collaborators. It says supporting bouts and the start time will be announced separately, so neither the documentary’s release nor its running time establishes the live event’s full schedule.