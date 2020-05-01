Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua Being Targeted For Saudi Arabia In December

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua Eyed For Later This Year

Fans were hoping to see Tyson Fury take on Anthony Joshua sometime soon. Now it seems those fans will get their wish, as this bout is being targeted for the end of the year.

Following his win over Deontay Wilder in their rematch,Tysom Fury was at an all-time high. Although people were wanting to see him take on the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champ in Joshua, this did not seem to be in the cards at the time, as Wilder decided to enact his rematch clause, for a third fight with Tyson.

However it would appear that this will change. According to reports, there are currently talks with promoters to book Fury vs Joshua, at the end of the year. Although there is still a long way to go before anything becomes official.

“Sources tell The Athletic a Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua bout is in talks for December in Saudi Arabia. Fury owes Deontay Wilder a rematch so step-aside money necessary if Wilder agrees. MTK Leading discussions with Eddie Hearn and Team Wilder. (Top Rank/Frank Warren in [the] loop),” Mike Coppinger said in a tweet. “Long way away. Wilder & Kubrat Pulev need to separately agree to step aside since they have contractual rights to bouts with Fury and Joshua, respectively. Then, sides for Fury and A.J., would need to strike a deal. Pandemic looms over this all, of course. @MarkKriegel first”

Long way away. Wilder & Kubrat Pulev need to separately agree to step aside since they have contractual rights to bouts with Fury and Joshua, respectively. Then, sides for Fury and A.J., would need to strike a deal. Pandemic looms over this all, of course. @MarkKriegel first https://t.co/kpuFB6OZMJ — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) April 30, 2020

As Coppinger explains, in order for the bout to take place, Wilder must agree to allow his rematch to be delayed. Furthermore, Kubrat Pulev, the mandatory title defense for Joshua, has to do the same. In that case, both men would get compensated for their troubles.

There were questions as to if the current global health crisis would allow us the opportunity to see Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua. It will be interesting to see if any of the other factors get in the way.