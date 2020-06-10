There was some hope in the combat sports world, that perhaps we would be able to see Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua fight. Now it would appear that this is a real possibility, although there is still some work to do before it becomes official.

As the WBO, and WBC Heavyweight Champion, Fury has reached an all-time high in his career. After overcoming depression, he returned for a fight with Deontay Wilder, which turned out to be an all-time classic. Although this bout ended as a draw, they would rematch just over a year later, this time with the Gypsy King getting the dominant victory.

Following this massive win, the next logical step would be to see him fight the WBA, IBF, IBO, and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. This would be one of the biggest fights in British boxing history. However there were some roadblocks in the way of this fight, with Wilder having a rematch clause against Fury, and Joshua having a mandatory title defense coming up.

However it would appear that these issues have been resolved to a certain degree. Speaking in a recent interview, promoter Eddie Hearn revealed that Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have agreed to a two-fight deal. Although Joshua will still have his mandatory title defense against Dillian Whyte, this fight can happen as soon as next summer.

“We’re making great progress,” Hearn said. “There is still a lot to overcome. We are looking at venues and dates. “We have the Dillian Whyte mandatory which is due before this fight. It’s fair to say [Joshua and Fury] are in agreement regarding the financial terms of the fight. “We’ve been talking to [Fury’s management team] MTK, giving them the assurances from Joshua’s side that all the details on the structure of the deal is approved from our side. And it is from Fury’s side, as well. “We’re in a good place. It’s fair to say that, in principle, both guys have agreed to that fight. Two fights. “The first fight could happen next summer. It will be 2021.”

Now to be fair, there still seems to be a lot that needs to happen before Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua is official. Hearn said himself that there are no contracts signed, and Joshua must fight Whyte first. However there is no denying that this is a step in the right direction, for this massive bout to happen.