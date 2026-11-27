Tyson Fury has been cleared to box Anthony Joshua after the British Boxing Board of Control approved his medical checks. The decision keeps their December 11 meeting at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on course following questions prompted by remarks in a Netflix documentary.

Board general secretary Robert Smith confirmed the outcome to Sky Sports on Friday. He said the clearance had been completed the previous evening and the promoter informed that morning.

“Fury cleared last night. All up to date medicals cleared. Promoter told this morning.”

The Board Confirms Fury Can Box On December 11

The regulator separately told BBC Sport: “Tyson Fury has been cleared to box on 11 December.” That confirmation follows Thursday’s response from Smith, when the Board was still handling the matter and he expressed confidence that Fury would be able to compete.

BBC Sport’s report identifies an important distinction in the licensing rules. Regulation 8.1(b) lists schizophrenia among conditions that may prevent someone obtaining a first boxing licence. For an existing licence holder, the rules give the Board discretion over the action it considers appropriate. Friday’s update is the Board’s decision on Fury’s eligibility, rather than an automatic application of a first-time applicant rule.

The event is advertised for December 11, although BBC Sport places the heavyweight main event in the early hours of December 12 in Cardiff. Viewers should keep that overnight timing in mind rather than assuming that the advertised event date fixes the main-event bell time.

The British Boxing Board of Control has cleared Tyson Fury to fight Anthony Joshua after concerns were raised about Fury's mental health. Paris Fury had stated that her husband Fury was diagnosed with schizophrenia, but has since retracted that claim. pic.twitter.com/r75ZDiTLB2 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 27, 2026

Paris Fury Retracts The Documentary Claim

Fury’s wife Paris had described him as having received a schizophrenia diagnosis in an earlier version of the film. She subsequently clarified that she had used the wrong term when recalling an old conversation and said he had never received that diagnosis. Sky Sports reports that Netflix updated the documentary following her clarification.

The film arrives on the platform on November 27. It is the feature-length production covered in MiddleEasy’s documentary release announcement, separate from the family reality series At Home with the Furys. Lucy Wilcox directs the one-hour-and-45-minute feature, which combines archive material with interviews involving Fury, Paris and his father John. The clearance news concerns the forthcoming contest, not a new fight announcement.

What Is Already Confirmed For The Cardiff Show

Netflix’s November 23 announcement lists Fury against Joshua above Deontay Wilder against Martin Bakole. The broadcaster also has Moses Jolly facing Igor Macedo and Da’Mazion Vanhouter meeting Michael Essomba on its main card. The broadcaster identifies December 11 as the live event date.

Fury, 38, is a two-time heavyweight world champion. BBC Sport lists his professional record at 36 wins from 39 contests, with two defeats. Joshua is 37. Their Cardiff contest brings the British heavyweights together after years on separate championship paths.

The revised chief support was previously covered in MiddleEasy’s Wilder–Bakole confirmation. It replaced Wilder’s earlier assignment against Jai Opetaia, rather than adding Bakole as another separate opponent on the same card.

An eight-fight preliminary lineup has also been announced, headed by Joe Cordina against Mauricio Lara. Those opening bouts are distinct from the four-fight Netflix main card. Fury’s medical clearance addresses the headliner’s participation while those previously announced matchups provide the surrounding event context.