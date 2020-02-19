Tyson Fury Plans to Binge on Cocaine and Hookers During the After Party if he Defeats Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury Has Wild After Party Plans if he Defeats Deontay Wilder

Let’s be honest, Tyson Fury has been all over the place. During the leadup to his rematch with Deontay Wilder, Tyson has spearheaded an exorbitant amount of headlines. From masturbation to suicidal tendencies, to oral sex, Fury has said whatever has come to his mind. And, fans love him for it. Now, Tyson is already exposing his plans for an afterparty after the rematch with Wilder is over. First on the agenda? Cocaine and hookers.

We can never tell if Fury is joking or serious. Maybe it is part of his charm. However, when it comes to partying it might be best to take Fury for his word. Obviously, Fury is expecting to dethrone Wilder and secure the WBC Heavyweight title. Which is something he’s been speaking into existence ever since their previous bout.

Fury Speaks about “Cocaine and Hookers”

Fury recently spoke with The Daily Caller via boxing scene. During the conversation, he explained his wild plans for an after-party, should be defeat Wilder in the rematch.

Tyson Fury says he plans to binge on cocaine and $30 hookers after fighting Deontay Wilder. VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/LrTUtk9RYF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 18, 2020

“After this fight, I’m going to binge on cocaine and hookers,” said Fury. “Is there anything better than cocaine and hookers? I go to the cheap $30 ones… always give yourself a shot of penicillin before shagging ‘em. If you haven’t got the penicillin, always double-bag up.”

Fury’s Previous Battles

Prior to this information being released, Fury revealed how he still struggles with suicidal thoughts. During his off time on Sunday’s, he has plenty of time to bask in his own thoughts.

His past dark times have been well documented. Fury has admitted to struggling with drug addiction in the past. Specifically cocaine. In addition, there have been deep-rooted issues with depression and suicidal thoughts.

Knowing that information, one could hope that Fury’ after-party plans are him just having a go. And, if that is the case, it’s nice to see that he is in good spirits heading into the bout.