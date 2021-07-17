Tyron Woodley Wants To Box Canelo, Jermell Charlo After Jake Paul Fight

Tyron Woodley is already planning his future in boxing.

The former UFC Champion is scheduled to make his boxing debut against top influencer Jake Paul on August 29 in Cleveland, Ohio. Don’t let the spectacle between YouTuber vs. UFC fighter fool you. Woodley is dead serious about making a leap into the squared circle.

All About Respect

T-Wood believes a knockout or two over the hyped up Paul will launch him accordingly to face top-level names in the boxing world. Woodley has set his sights high in who he wants to face off against in the near future.

“[I want to fight Jermell] Charlo, Canelo [Alvarez].” Woodley told the media. “I want to pay respect to the sport. I would like to fight an OG, a veteran. Somebody who’s been in this sport for a long time. [Oscar] De La Hoya, his name got thrown around a little bit.” “To enter into somebody’s sport, you got to do it in a respectful way. I think me fighting a seasoned veteran first then maybe fighting a current stud. I think that’s the way you get the respect.”

The Current Mission

Jake Paul is none of the above, however all of his haters, whether they be boxing or MMA fans, want to see him out of combat sports for good. If the undefeated ‘Problem Child’ takes a loss or two against the boxing debutant, then his career could possibly be over. Wins for Woodley would mean absolute stardom and another level of respect.

Woodley has business to take care of on August 29th.

“I fight [Paul] probably a couple of times, cause he gonna be walking around with a Tyron Woodley tattoo on his body, so he might as well try to get it back.” Woodley added. “Fighting him a few times, fighting an OG in the boxing game and then fighting a current guy, there’s no way you can’t respect me.”