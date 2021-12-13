Tyron Woodley Respects Jake Paul For Taking Rematch, Still Plans To KO Him

Tyron Woodley isn’t hating on Jake Paul but that doesn’t mean he won’t have bad intentions come fight night.

Woodley will be getting a second chance against Paul this Saturday night (Dec. 18). “The Chosen One” has taken the opportunity after Tommy Fury had to be pulled from the bout with Paul due to an injury.

Back in August, Paul and Woodley shared the ring in the main event of a Showtime PPV. Paul won the fight via split decision.

Tyron Woodley Gives Jake Paul His Due

Speaking to the folks at Submission Radio, Tyron Woodley gave props to Jake Paul for offering him a rematch but assured that he’ll be looking for the knockout.

“I respect him for that cause he didn’t have to do that. It’s not like he’s short on change or he couldn’t just reschedule for a different date. So, I think he just — once again like I said he cares about what people think and he wants to step up to show people he’ll do a last-minute fight cause that’s what fighters do. It’s not gonna work out to his benefit though cause he’s gonna get knocked out.”

Woodley then said that he doesn’t agree with people who say Paul is bad for combat sports. In fact, he views boxing and MMA as entertainment.

“I mean it’s not combat sports, it’s entertainment. If it’s combat sports then we don’t need to talk to you. We don’t give a f*ck what the people say that are watching the sport on Twitter telling us how to fight. “If it was a sport, it goes on who wins, who loses, who advances, who’s in the playoffs, who’s in the championships. That’s a sport. “When you have to basically wear a certain type of suit, talk enough crap, make people hate you or love you to get certain fights and it’s not based on your ranking, not based upon what you’ve done, now we’re in entertainment. “We’re doing a sport but we’re really entertainers. So, as an entertainer in an entertainment industry, of course he’s an entertainer. He gets people to watch, he gets people to hate him, he gets tons of views on all the stuff he does. So, he makes people feel a way so I don’t understand how he could be bad.”

Woodley appeared to be on a collision course with former UFC welterweight and analyst Dan Hardy. Obviously, that bout will have to wait as Woodley received his second crack at Paul. Woodley did tell Submission Radio that he views Hardy as nothing more than a “side piece.”