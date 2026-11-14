Tullo Boymatov Knocks Out Moro Kanla In 89 Seconds At Zuffa Boxing 13 – Highlights

Tullo Boymatov needed just 89 seconds to end his second professional fight, knocking out Moro Kanla at Zuffa Boxing 13 in Riyadh on Saturday, November 14. The light heavyweight contest took place at The Venue.

The promotion confirmed a knockout at 1:29 of the opening round. Boymatov improved to 2-0, while his Ghanaian opponent left with a 10-2 record. Their scheduled eight-round meeting was part of the preliminary card.

Round 1: A slip ruling before Boymatov turns the exchange

Both men committed to heavy combinations immediately. Boymatov was the first to touch the canvas, but the referee ruled that incident a slip rather than a knockdown.

An overhand right then put Kanla down. He got back into the contest, only for Boymatov to connect with a left hook shortly afterward. This time, the Ghanaian could not continue.

A second fast finish against a more experienced opponent

Kanla arrived carrying a six-fight winning streak, with every victory in that run ending by knockout. The promotion’s pre-fight assessment also noted an important qualification: most of those opponents had losing records. His recent activity included three stoppage victories within a span of less than two months.

The pair had weighed almost identically. Boymatov registered 174.5 pounds at Friday’s official weigh-in, with Kanla at 174. Their bout sat within the light heavyweight division rather than the 165-pound main-event matchup covered in the Zuffa Boxing 13 weigh-in report.

Boymatov had made his professional debut against Caleb Hall at Zuffa Boxing 6 on May 10. At Meta APEX in Las Vegas, he dropped Hall twice before a first-round technical knockout. The Nevada commission recorded that stoppage at 2:42, giving him an earlier professional benchmark against which Saturday’s return could be measured. That commission report lists him under his full name, Rakhmatullo Boymatov, from Namangan, Uzbekistan. Hall was scheduled to face him over six rounds, two fewer than Saturday’s assignment.

His amateur record included Asian youth gold at 75 kilograms in Amman in 2022, as listed by the International Boxing Association. At that year’s youth world championships in La Nucia, Spain, he reached the light heavyweight final against Ukraine’s Mykyta Zasenok. The IBA reported a close contest decided after a bout review, with Zasenok taking gold and Boymatov earning silver. The promotion’s original May preview identified him as a member of Joel Diaz’s training group in Indio, California, and noted his work as a sparring partner for Gilberto Ramirez. Those amateur results and his established California training base supply context for a prospect still at the beginning of his professional boxing schedule.