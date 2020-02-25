President Trump Invites Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder to White House

President Trump Invites Fury and Wilder to the White House

It felt like the entire world witnessed the rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury. The event was massive and felt larger than life. Of course, celebrities were in attendance and many different walks of life witnessed one of the biggest bouts of all time. Another spectator of the massive event was United States President Donald Trump. And, due to him being impressed by the bout, both men will be invited to the White House.

Fury vs Wilder II

From the opening bell and until the end of the fight, Fury brought the action. He pushed the pace, kept forward movement, and used all 270lbs of himself to grind down Wilder. Also, he used his trademark off-balance movement and clean technical skill to catch Deontay and make him feel uncomfortable fighting off of his back foot.

Ultimately, Fury was able to corner Wilder and unleash a flurry of shots that ended the bout. Primarily due to injuries that it looked like Wilder sustained throughout the fight, and maybe even before it began. Which, according to Wilder, the costume that he wore during his walkout had something to do with the performance.

Trump invites Fury and Wilder to White House

President Trump was so impressed by the fight, that he’s elected to invite both men to the White House.

He relayed the message to reporters via the New York Post.

“That was a great fight,” said President Trump.“Two great fighters. It was really very exciting. “Maybe we have to bring them both to the White House — I don’t know — because that was really a good one. I think we’ll do that,” finished President Trump.

Fury responds to Trump:

@realDonaldTrump u need the real heavyweight champion in your office not that bum @BronzeBomber come see the mac is back June 9 in the great city of Manchester uk 🇬🇧.

I’ll leave 2 vip tickets on the door for u Mr president sir. — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) May 30, 2018

@realDonaldTrump who do you think wins the fury vs AJ fight? You can walk me out if you want, be a part of the biggest fight ever,🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️ — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 31, 2017

Fury’s father also thinks it’s time for his son to retire from sports as he had achieved everything and meeting with Trump would be a great occasion to say goodbye to this.

‘He’s on top of the world… so it’s time for Tyson to bow out’

'He's on top of the world… so it's time for Tyson to bow out' Tyson Fury's dad wants his son to retire from boxing following his win at the weekend… and thinks a meeting with President Trump at the White House would be the perfect way to mark the occasion. pic.twitter.com/mG2czaOyiV — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 24, 2020

Electing to Accept the Invitation

Recently, we’ve seen many professional athletes who were invited to the White House declined the offer due to their own personal beliefs. However, some have accepted the nod. Whether or not Fury or Wilder will accept the invitation remains to be seen. Regardless, President Trump continues to make his love for combat sports very clear.