Former US President Donald Trump Serves as Host for Holyfield vs Belfort Boxing Match

Former United States President Donald Trump will continue his combat sports as a host and commentator for Saturday’s Triller Fight Club event featuring Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort. Fite TV announced Trump’s involvement with the event on social media.

Donald Trump to Host Holyfield vs Belfort

Former US President Donald Trump is no stranger to the world of MMA and was in attendance for UFC 264 when McGregor took on Poirier in a third match. He also has ties with UFC welterweights Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal, and UFC President Dana White.

Now, Trump will add to his combat sports resume as the host for Holyfield vs Belfort.

Changes to the Event

Trump will also join Donald Trump Jr in the booth respectively. Originally, Belfort was scheduled to face Oscar De La Hoya. However, Oscar had to pull out of the fight due to contracting COVID-19. Once De La Hoya was out of the fight, Triller scrambled to find a replacement for Vitor. However, they didn’t have to look very far. Holyfield has planned to make a boxing comeback for quite some time now.

“Wanted you to hear directly from me that despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted Covid and am not going to be able to fight next weekend,” De La Hoya wrote. “Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, and I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support. I am currently in the hospital getting treatment and am confident I will be back in the ring before the year is up. God bless everyone and stay safe.”

The event is scheduled to take place on September 11th. Initially, the fight was going to take place at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. However, the venue location later changed to Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

The event will be available to purchase on the Fite TV streaming platform.