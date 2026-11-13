Tropicana Weigh-In Results: Figueroa, Caraballo Both Hit 160

Justin Figueroa and Luis Caraballo Ramos weighed 160 pounds Thursday in Atlantic City. Boxing Insider Promotions reported all fourteen boxers made weight and New Jersey officials cleared seven contests.

The official weights for Friday’s card

Weights in pounds; scheduled rounds:

Justin Figueroa 160 vs. Luis Caraballo Ramos 160 — eight rounds.

John Leonardo 121 vs. Kevin Nunez 121 — eight rounds.

JJ Alvarez 147 vs. Larry Fryers 146 — six rounds.

Alvarez–Fryers — official scale footage. Source: Boxing Insider Promotions.

George Arias 251 vs. Joe Jones 234.5 — eight rounds.

Arias–Jones — official scale footage. Source: Boxing Insider Promotions.

Julio Sanchez III 140 vs. Skyler Bray 139 — six rounds.

Sanchez–Bray — official scale footage. Source: Boxing Insider Promotions.

Iman Lee 128.5 vs. Dannis Aguero Arias 129 — eight rounds.

Lee–Aguero Arias — official scale footage. Source: Boxing Insider Promotions.

Koby Khalil Williams 134 vs. Salvatore Di Stefano 134 — six rounds.

Williams–Di Stefano — official scale footage. Source: Boxing Insider Promotions.

Weigh-In Results: All Seven Fights Official for Friday Night at Tropicana Atlantic City https://t.co/WGpmZS4r2v — Boxing Insider Promotions (@BoxingInsider) November 13, 2026

An earlier column by promoter Larry Goldberg listed Alvarez at 148. The separate official scale-results release, published later at 23:49 UTC, gives 147; that is the figure used above. Lee’s contest is identified in that later release as an agreed 130-pound catchweight, rather than treating either boxer’s measured weight as the contracted limit.

Why the headliners are meeting again

The rematch follows a March 7 contest at the same venue that ended without a winner. The promotion’s contemporaneous report records an accidental foul in the third round after the fighters became tangled near the ropes and fell to the canvas.

Caraballo was removed on a stretcher with his neck immobilized, while raising his hands to the crowd. The report did not establish a lasting injury. New Jersey officials ruled the foul accidental; because four rounds had not been completed, the scorecards could not settle the bout. A no contest left the sporting question unresolved, rather than adding a defeat to either boxer’s record.

Thursday’s clearance also closes a difficult administrative week for the promoter. In his separate written account, Goldberg said medical paperwork had put two of the seven matches in doubt. He described officials checking a scan’s date directly with an imaging center and verifying a doctor’s credentials instead of simply accepting the submitted paperwork. He acknowledged that sending material late left doctors insufficient review time and accepted responsibility for that delay. Goldberg said he preferred New Jersey’s scrutiny to less demanding jurisdictions, emphasizing fighter safety. His account did not identify a specific medical condition affecting either competitor.

Friday’s doors open at 7 p.m., with the first fight at 7:30 p.m. local time. Free coverage is advertised on YouTube.

The previously announced Tropicana lineup established the matchups; Thursday’s figures are actual scale readings, not the division limits or an advance prediction of the results.