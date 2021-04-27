Triller Files Lawsuit Against Illegal Streaming Platforms for Jake Paul vs Ben Askren Event

UFC President Dana White never believed in the reported numbers from Triller for their boxing card featuring Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren. However, Triller believes that their numbers would have been even more significant than they were, had there not been so many illegal streams of the event. Which, is why Triller is filing a lawsuit against unlawful streaming websites and people who have cost them an alleged $100 million in damages.

Triller Against Illegal Streamers

Triller gave people who don't know any better the URLs to ten different websites to illegally stream from in that comment to MMAFighting. Oof. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 26, 2021

Initial reports of the spectacle stated that Triller sold at least 1.4 million pay-per-view buys, heading upward towards 2 million. Jake Paul himself said that the event has already sold 1.5 million purchases. To Dana White, those numbers are fake and inflated. Triller believes that the number should’ve been much higher if it weren’t due to illegal streams.

“It’s shocking to think a theft so grand can be done so blatantly and brazenly and steal with no remorse,” said a Triller spokesperson to MMA Fighting. “There is zero difference between what they did and walking into a market stealing tons of a product and selling it at a discount in the parking lot. It’s neither civilly nor criminally any different and we are prosecuting to the fullest extent of the law. There were far over 2 million illegal streams, akin to hundreds of millions of dollars.” “People put a lot of hard work time and money into creating a product for the consumer. And, having it stolen and resold is terribly damaging. The good news is they are not protected by VPN masking or other firewalls as their activities are criminal and grand theft so we will ultimately find them and prevail not just for us but for content creators in general. We intend on working closely with the authorities as well to stop this highly illegal behavior”

An Evergrowing Issue

Illegal streaming has become a painful area of concern for both Triller and the UFC. However, Dana White found out that it’s nearly impossible to catch everybody and prevent illegal streaming from happening.

Should Triller pursue legal action against streamers? Or, should they be happy that people were interested in seeing their product?