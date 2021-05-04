Triller Offers Streamers Second Chance To Buy Paul vs Askren: ‘We Will Be Able To Identify Each And Every Person, VPN Or Not’

Did you or someone you know use a VPN to illegally stream the boxing match between Jake Paul and Ben Askren? If so, you are not as safe as you might think, as Triller plans on pursuing each and every pirate, hidden IP address or not.

Triller already revealed that they were going to be looking to file lawsuits against a variety of websites that hosted illegal streams for Paul vs Askren. On top of that, they are going after a few unnamed people who streamed the fight.

In their estimation, the amount of money that they lost from people who illegally streamed the bout added up to about $100 million. These claims somewhat go against the already questionable amount of PPV sales that they say the event had.

Triller Coming After Individual Streamers

It seems that Triller is not stopping at just suing the people who hosted the event. They apparently also plan on suing the individuals who streamed the event, with the intent to get $150,000 from every single person who streamed the event, even if they used a VPN to hide their IP address.

But fear not, there is a way to avoid the wrath of the social media platform turned boxing promoter. Until June 1st, they are giving pirates the chance to purchase the event, and be taken off of the lawsuit hit list.

“VPN firewalls all have to comply and turn over the actual IP addresses of each person who stole the fight in discovery,” Matt St. Claire, Head of Piracy for Triller, said in a statement. “We will be able to identify each and every person, VPN or not, as each stream has a unique fingerprint embedded in the content. “Triller will pursue the full $150,000 penalty per person per instance for anyone who doesn’t do the right thing and pay before the deadline.”

This does seem like an overly aggressive show of force from Triller, and one that might be hard to back up. Either way, if you are nervous about it, you will have until the end of the month to right your wrong and buy the event.