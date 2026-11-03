Top Rank Confirms Barrera, Montalvo, Crocklem For November 21 Los Angeles Card

Art Barrera Jr., Julian Montalvo and Dedrick Crocklem are headed to Los Angeles for Bash Boxing’s November 21 show. Top Rank confirmed the three prospects’ participation in a November 2 announcement, while the organizer’s current ticket listing identifies the opponents scheduled to meet them at Ace * Mission Studios.

Barrera is listed against Louis Hernandez, Montalvo against Eloy Secundino Tello and Crocklem against William King. Those are separate contests on a substantially larger bill, not a three-fighter tournament. The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Pacific, and all advertised bouts remain subject to change.

Three unbeaten prospects with different recent tests

For Barrera, the appearance keeps him in Southern California after a third-round knockout of Brian Arregui on August 22. Top Rank lists the Long Beach prospect at 13-0 with 10 knockouts. He trains at the Robert Garcia Boxing Academy and has been part of the promotion’s roster since his February 2024 debut for the company.

His development has included an appearance on the Naoya Inoue–Ramon Cardenas undercard in Las Vegas, where he stopped Juan Carlos Guerra Jr. in the sixth round in May 2025. The Hernandez assignment follows three stoppage wins appearing in his promoter’s 2026 fight-history entries; it is a scheduled return, not a result or a claim that a title is at stake.

NOV 21 IN LA 🔥 #TopRank rising prospects are headed to SoCal. 🥊 Art Barrera Jr.

🥊 Julian Montalvo

🥊 Dedrick Crocklem pic.twitter.com/4ZYgptb0HV — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) November 2, 2026

Montalvo arrives with an 8-0 record and six knockouts on his official profile. His latest listed outing was a fifth-round stoppage of Anthony Cruz Herrera on September 11. The Las Vegas prospect has gained experience sparring at the Top Rank Gym, alongside the professional bouts that have brought him to this assignment against Tello.

Crocklem is also listed at 8-0, with three knockouts. The Tacoma southpaw’s most recent recorded appearance on Top Rank’s site was a six-round decision over Dustin Browne on August 8. A nine-time national amateur champion, he signed a long-term promotional agreement in late 2024 and made his professional debut in Tacoma the following January.

The rest of the advertised Los Angeles lineup

The organizer places Deni Davtian against Renny Viamonte Mastrapa at the top of its scheduled-bouts list. Other advertised pairings include Emiliano Cardenas–Mario Hernandez, Emiliano Alvarado–Josaphat Navarro, Carson Crawford–Destiny Jones and Jesse Daniel Mendoza–Edwin Cortes.

Antonio Mireles–Zederic Stephenson, Peter Martinez–Trey Howard, Flavio Burgueno–Josias Gonzalez, Niguy Simms–Bryan Domingo and Jason Robledo–Salvatore Pugliares complete the 13 listed matchups. Luis Coria, Nicolas Robledo and Daniel Mercado are additionally advertised without opponents in that listing; they should not be treated as three more confirmed pairings.

Ace * Mission Studios is at 516 South Mission Road, with tickets advertised from $80. The current event listing does not specify contracted round lengths or a broadcast arrangement.