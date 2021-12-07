(Video) Tommy Fury Addresses Pulling Out Of Jake Paul Fight, Provides Image Of Broken Rib

Tommy Fury revealed a broken rib is what led to him pulling out of his boxing match with Jake Paul.

Fury was set to take on the YouTuber-turned-boxer on December 18 in Tampa, Florida. However, that will no longer be the case after he pulled out of the fight on Monday citing a medical condition.

Paul — who will now face Tyron Woodley in a rematch — was naturally not pleased.

“It is official, Tommy Fury is boxing’s biggest b*tch. He has pulled out of the fight. The Furys have pulled out of the fight due to a medical condition. Who knows what the f*ck is going on in that camp. I think he has a bad case of bursitis. I couldn’t believe the news at first. It still doesn’t even seem real. He fumbled the biggest bag of his life. “Now, he will be watching at home paying me $60 instead of getting paid millions of dollars to fight me. I fought with a broken nose, I fought sick. Get the f*ck over it. This is boxing. It’s official, he was scared. I think the pressure got to him, the shit talk got to him. That’s the bad news, guys.”

Tommy Fury: I Wasn’t Able To Breathe

For many, their first thought would be that Fury may have looked for a way out.

However, the Briton wanted to leave no stone unturned and explained what happened to him that led to his withdrawal in a video posted on social media.

He also included proof of his broken rib in the video.

“Training camp couldn’t have gone any better for me for the first week, two weeks,” Fury said. “But then I contracted a bacterial chest infection which led me to go to the gym and just not being able to breathe. I was in my sparring sessions, pad work sessions, whatever it may be, just not being able to breathe and coughing up huge amounts of phlegm all the time. It led me to sleepless nights and that went on for about four weeks because I had the mindset of, ‘I”m going to keep training, I’m going to get through this, I’m going to fight no matter what.’ “Four weeks past and we decided to have a sparring session and I took a little clip to the body and because my body was so weak due to the virus inside of me, I instantly knew something wasn’t right. I was throwing up from the pain, I was doubled over. I literally got my bag and went straight to the hospital for an MRI scan and got the results back the same day. The results uncovered that I had a clean break in my rib — I’m going to insert the picture here so you can see for yourself — and I had multiple fractures. “… Even now sitting here filming this video, it really hasn’t sank in that I’m not fighting. All my focus is on right now is getting a new fight date set and recovering. I can’t do anything else apart from get my body right as quickly as possible and look for a new fight date with Jake Paul. There is no other fight out there, that’s the fight I want next and hopefully we can work out a new date for next year. … There is nothing I can do about being medically unfit to fight. Thank you guys so much for the support and I’ll see you soon.”

You can watch his full reaction below: