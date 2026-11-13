Tiara Brown Dedicates Rest Of Her Career To Hannah Rapp

Tiara Brown intends to carry Hannah Rapp’s memory into every fight she has left. The WBC featherweight champion dedicated the remainder of her boxing career to her former opponent during the council’s annual convention in Acapulco, Mexico, according to its November 12 report.

Brown’s tribute came at Mundo Imperial during the closing proceedings of the 64th WBC convention. The council described Rapp as both a former challenger and Brown’s friend. Rapp died on July 18; this was a new remembrance, months after the boxing community first mourned her.

Brown Promises To Keep Rapp’s Memory In The Ring

The WBC’s written account recorded Brown making a commitment that extended beyond one event or a single title defense:

“For the rest of my career, I will fight for Hannah. Her legacy will go on. She will be missed but never forgotten.”

The pledge concerns her remaining career, not a newly announced bout or defense.

Former Opponents Linked By A World Title Fight

Brown and Rapp shared a ten-round WBC featherweight championship contest in June. The council’s contemporary report confirmed Brown won by unanimous decision and kept her title. It credited the champion’s accuracy, movement and control of distance, while noting Rapp’s determination to engage throughout their meeting.

That defense also brought Brown the WBC’s commemorative Juneteenth Belt. The special award recognized June 19, 1865, and the end of slavery in the United States, adding a separate historical distinction to the championship contest the two women shared.

When Rapp’s death was reported in July, the WBC and North American Boxing Federation remembered her place in their boxing community. The council’s July 18 statement offered condolences to her relatives, friends and team, emphasizing the person behind her accomplishments in the ring.

A Champion With Deep Amateur Roots

The WBC’s current fighter profile lists Brown as an unbeaten professional with 21 victories and 11 knockouts. It gives September 30, 2016, as her professional debut, marking the start of her transition from international amateur competition to the paid ranks.

Brown’s own career began long before her professional championship. USA Boxing lists the Fort Myers, Florida, fighter as a 2012 world champion and a 2014 world bronze medalist. She also won national championships in 2012, 2014 and 2015, building an international amateur foundation before turning professional.

She captured the WBC professional featherweight crown from Skye Nicolson on March 22, 2025. More recently, her planned November 8 defense against Ellie Scotney was postponed after Scotney suffered an injury. That withdrawal changed the Arlington card; Brown’s convention tribute itself supplied no replacement date.