Theo Allotey will face former WBC flyweight champion Charlie Edwards in Accra on December 20, giving the unbeaten Ghanaian a title defense against an opponent with world-championship experience. Matchroom confirmed the super flyweight contest in its latest boxing announcement on Monday as an addition to its Jarrell Miller–Tony Yoka card.

The WBO Global belt is at stake at The Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre. DAZN will carry the event worldwide, with Matchroom working alongside Legacy Rise Sports in association with BXG and Queensberry Promotions. The headlining heavyweight matchup was announced earlier; Allotey’s opponent is the new development.

Allotey Has Already Gone The Distance In Title Fights

The promoter lists Allotey at 15-0 with 11 knockouts. Those numbers make his finishing record an obvious part of the matchup, but his recent results also include extended assignments. The WBA’s official record table shows a 12-round unanimous decision over Facundo David Garcia in September and another 12-round unanimous decision over Jayr Raquinel in December 2025.

The Raquinel contest was listed for the WBO Global super flyweight championship. Between those distance victories, the same record documents a seventh-round stoppage of Jonas Erastus in April for the WBA Africa Gold title. That gives the upcoming defense a more specific backdrop than an unbeaten record alone: Allotey has already handled both longer contests and a late stoppage in regional-title competition.

The WBA’s ranking history also places him seventh at super flyweight in September and eighth in October. Those dated positions provide a measure of his progress in the division, without making this regional defense a world-title eliminator.

Edwards Brings A Different Championship Pedigree

Edwards enters the booking with a 21-3 record and seven knockouts, according to Matchroom’s current event listing. He is a former world champion rather than the reigning WBC flyweight titleholder, an important distinction from the regional super flyweight belt being contested in Ghana.

His world-title breakthrough came against Cristofer Rosales at London’s O2 Arena in December 2018. The WBC’s contemporary report records a unanimous decision, with scores of 118-110, 117-111 and 116-112. All three judges favored Edwards, whose record moved to 14-1 that night. The council later confirmed that he vacated the flyweight championship in 2019. His more recent career included a split-decision loss to Andrew Cain in March 2025, before Cain advanced to a WBC bantamweight title order.

For Allotey, the assignment brings an opponent who has completed a successful world-title challenge away from the circumstances of this Ghana card. For Edwards, it offers a regional championship opportunity in another division and a chance to interrupt an unbeaten prospect’s progress. Neither man’s previous accomplishments establish how this contest will unfold; the contrast is in the experience they bring to the booking.

Where The Fight Fits On The Accra Card

Matchroom’s earlier event announcement identifies the heavyweight headliners for the same Accra show:

The official lineup also lists Samuel Takyi against Reece Bellotti at lightweight and Jonathan Tetteh against Elvis Ahorgah. Takyi is shown at 9-0 with nine knockouts, while Bellotti’s listed record is 20-8 with 15. Tetteh is 12-0 with 11 stoppages; Ahorgah is 15-4 with 13. Those are separate undercard contests, not opponents or results belonging to Allotey.

Odel Kamara and Divine Omojor are also on the event page, although their opponent fields remain blank. No names should be inferred for those slots. The Miller–Yoka main event remains the anchor for the December show, while Allotey and Edwards now have their own confirmed championship assignment.