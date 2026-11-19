Terence Crawford has challenged the WBC’s treatment of Lester Martinez, questioning why the interim super middleweight champion should be considered unsuitable for a Canelo Alvarez fight when Christian Mbilli received that opportunity.

Writing on his own X account on November 18, Crawford compared the two contenders and accused sanctioning bodies of applying inconsistent standards. His argument centered on Martinez’s existing interim championship, rather than a demand for Crawford himself to return to the ring.

This the type of stuff I don’t like with these sanction bodies, they pick and choose.

Crawford tagged Alvarez and the account of WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman. He did not attach a formal ruling or specify when the remarks he disputed had been made. The characterization of the WBC’s position is Crawford’s; his message does not establish a signed fight, a mandatory-defense order or an agreement from Alvarez.

This criticism follows Crawford’s earlier public salute to Alvarez after the Mbilli victory. His November 3 message praised his former opponent’s success against unbeaten fighters and expressed respect for having shared the ring with him.

Martinez took his request to Acapulco

The appeal follows Martinez’s effort to secure a Canelo fight at the WBC convention. In its November 9 written report, the organization placed the Guatemalan in Acapulco with representative Roberto Diaz, lobbying for a meeting with Alvarez in the coming year. That report anticipated the pair putting their case to the Ratings Committee, without announcing its decision.

I don’t get it. It’s crazy how the @wbcmoro say Lester not good enough to fight @Canelo but Mbilli was. This the type of stuff I don’t like with these sanction bodies, they pick and choose. How being the interim champion not good enough for a chance at the championship. — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) November 18, 2026

Martinez’s own assessment was respectful rather than dismissive. The WBC described him viewing Alvarez as an exceptionally dangerous, experienced opponent who remained at a high level. He wanted the opportunity for himself and for Guatemala. The request therefore concerned a step from interim recognition to the organization’s full championship, not an objection to Alvarez’s ability.

His interim belt came from a unanimous-decision victory over Immanuwel Aleem at the Orange Show Events Center in San Bernardino in March. The WBC’s March 23 account recorded scores of 120–108, 118–110 and 119–109. It emphasized the significance for Guatemalan boxing while explicitly distinguishing the interim championship from the full title.

A first defense followed against Luka Plantic in Los Angeles on August 29. The WBC’s pre-fight announcement identified both men as unbeaten and Plantic as its International super middleweight champion. Its subsequent report confirmed Martinez retained the interim crown by stopping the Croatian in the tenth round, after increasing pressure as the contest progressed.

Why Mbilli figures in Crawford’s comparison

Martinez and Mbilli already share a direct competitive history. Their September 2025 meeting ended in a draw with Mbilli retaining the interim WBC belt. After Martinez’s team sought another contest, Sulaiman submitted the request to the Board of Governors, which unanimously approved a rematch and ordered the sides to negotiate, according to the organization’s September 17 announcement.

Mbilli subsequently moved from interim status to full WBC champion. The organization confirmed that elevation on January 27, 2026, during its weekly press conference in Mexico City, where Sulaiman presented him with the belt alongside promoter Camille Estephan. The same account recognized the draw with Martinez as its 2025 Fight of the Year.

Alvarez later defeated Mbilli by unanimous decision to regain the WBC championship, a result the organization also acknowledged in its November report on Martinez’s convention visit.