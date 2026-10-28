Terence Crawford Rejects Ryan Garcia’s Fighter Of The Year Claim

Terence Crawford has joined the argument over Ryan Garcia’s claim to boxing’s 2026 Fighter of the Year distinction. In an October 28 reply on X, he rejected Garcia’s self-nomination with an insult rather than presenting a competing list of candidates.

The response was attached to an October 25 post in which Garcia proclaimed himself the year’s leading fighter and expressed mock surprise at the prospect. That original message was a personal assertion, not an announcement that an awards organization had selected him.

Crawford addressed Garcia directly, writing:

You not fighter of shit you trash.

You not fighter of shit you trash. 😁 — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) October 28, 2026

A grinning emoji followed the sentence. He did not name a preferred winner, discuss either of Garcia’s opponents, or propose a fight between them. The exchange therefore adds his objection to the awards debate without establishing a new matchup or a formal decision on the honor.

Garcia’s argument had already drawn Foster’s response

Garcia’s campaign had already spread across several posts. Responding to broadcaster Dan Canobbio, he insisted that the distinction belonged to him. In another message, he anticipated critics being surprised if he were chosen and dismissed their criticism as irrelevant to the outcome.

Ryan Garcia fighter of the year. Wow who would’ve thought — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) October 25, 2026

He also drew a distinction between two of O’Shaquie Foster’s victories: he questioned Raymond Ford’s standing while explicitly crediting Foster for beating Emanuel Navarrete. His position was not that both opponents lacked quality. That qualification matters when comparing his argument with the criticism that followed.

Foster answered on October 26, pointing to Ford’s status as a former world champion and questioning whether Conor Benn offered more than a recognizable name. He rated Ford higher in skill and argued that his own pair of wins surpassed Garcia’s. Those comparisons were Foster’s assessments, not an official ranking.

A follow-up about a minute later ended his participation in the argument. He left the judgment to fans and media and said his performances would speak for themselves. His response to Garcia drew on their records in different weight classes.

The title wins behind their competing cases

Foster’s case follows his October 24 unanimous-decision victory over Navarrete at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. Top Rank’s written account records scores of 118-108, 118-108 and 115-111, with two knockdowns in the final round. He left with the WBC, WBO and IBF super featherweight championships, improving to 26-3 with 12 knockouts.

Garcia built his year in the welterweight division. The WBC’s written account identifies his February victory over Mario Barrios as the fight in which he captured its welterweight championship. He retained that title with his second-round stoppage of Benn at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.