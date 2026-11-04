Terence Crawford Floats Return, Challenges Ryan Garcia At 160

Terence Crawford has raised the possibility of another fight and directed a challenge at Ryan Garcia at 160 pounds. On November 4, he followed his tentative return message with a weight proposal and a jab at Garcia’s interest in Floyd Mayweather.

Crawford did not announce a signed comeback. His opening message was conditional, and the subsequent posts supplied neither a date nor a venue. The invitation does not confirm an agreement.

Maybe one more!🙃 — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) November 4, 2026

A Middleweight Invitation, Then A Mayweather Dig

At 5:28 a.m. UTC, Crawford tagged Garcia and asked about 160. Half an hour later, he returned with a sarcastic apology, suggesting Garcia was too occupied with Mayweather. Those remarks followed his earlier suggestion that he might have one more outing.

Garcia had publicly pressed Mayweather on October 30. He said Mayweather had called him about a fight, described himself as committed to fighting on February 6 regardless, and warned that the opportunity would disappear unless Mayweather made it happen. He presented the proposed meeting as a championship contest and challenged Mayweather’s unbeaten record.

Mybad @RyanGarcia you got Mayweather to focused on I forgot.🤷🏿‍♂️ — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) November 4, 2026

That was Garcia’s account of their contact, not a joint announcement. His message made the proposed opponent conditional while asserting his own date. Crawford’s new taunt invokes that separate discussion; it does not demonstrate that Mayweather has accepted Garcia’s terms or that Garcia has accepted Crawford’s.

Davis Challenge Was Hypothetical

Crawford also wished he were at 135 to face Gervonta Davis, predicted a stoppage and accused Davis of selective matchmaking, invoking Shakur Stevenson. He then joked that Davis would demand an even lower weight. Both remarks were hypothetical, not an announced lightweight move.

I wish I was at 135 I’ll stop Tank. He talk to much, but be picking and choosing. But we know he would come up with some excuses like he do with Shakur. — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) November 4, 2026

Then again I’ll come in at 135 and he’ll say I gotta be 130 come fight time.🤣🤣🤣 — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) November 4, 2026

Why The 160-Pound Number Matters

Garcia’s recent championship business has been at welterweight. The WBC identifies him as its 147-pound champion and records his successful September 12 defense against Conor Benn at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Its account credits Garcia with a second-round knockout, his first defense of the belt he won from Mario Barrios earlier in the year.

A 160-pound meeting would therefore be thirteen pounds above the welterweight limit, with the 154-pound division in between. Crawford’s post names that higher weight, but does not describe a title sanction, weigh-in arrangement or other contractual conditions. Garcia’s welterweight championship should not be confused with a middleweight belt.

Crawford’s own last major championship achievement came higher still. He defeated Canelo Alvarez over twelve rounds at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on September 13, 2025. The WBO’s official report records a unanimous decision, with scores of 115–113, 115–113 and 116–112, to take the undisputed super middleweight championship. That bout provides the recent weight-class context for a proposed move to 160, rather than evidence that a new contest is booked.

The IBF subsequently said on December 23, 2025, that it had received confirmation of Crawford’s retirement and that he was relinquishing its super middleweight title. It announced that the leading available contenders would be approached for the vacancy. Wednesday’s tentative return message follows that formal retirement history; a completed comeback has not yet replaced it.

This is a more specific public approach than Crawford’s September response to a possible Garcia replacement-fight report. At that time he questioned the report rather than confirming participation. The fresh weight callout changes what Crawford has personally put forward, while leaving the essential distinction intact: a fighter’s challenge is not an agreed event.