Terence Crawford Salutes Canelo After Mbilli Win, Praises His Record

Terence Crawford has offered Canelo Alvarez a public salute after the Mexican regained the WBC super middleweight title against Christian Mbilli. In a November 3 written post, Crawford praised his former opponent’s record of beating unbeaten fighters and said sharing the ring with him had been an honor.

The message was warmer than a simple acknowledgment of the latest result. Crawford addressed Alvarez directly, expressed longstanding admiration and focused on the undefeated records his rival had ended. He did not attach conditions to that praise or use the post to announce another fight between them.

Crawford Adds To His Initial Congratulations

His closing words were:

Salute champ it was a honor to share the ring with you champ.

@Canelo is cold. I’ve always been a fan of cinnamon! Looking at his record and you can say what you want, he was taking a lot of fighters 0 from them. Salute champ it was a honor to share the ring with you champ. — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) November 3, 2026

Crawford had already sent Alvarez congratulations on October 31, shortly after the Mbilli contest. That earlier message consisted of applause emojis and a brief congratulation. The November 3 post expands on that reaction by explaining what he respects about Alvarez’s career, rather than changing the official outcome or identifying a new opponent.

Canelo’s Route Back To The WBC Belt

Alvarez’s win returned him to championship status after the defeat to Crawford. The World Boxing Council’s account describes Mbilli applying pressure early before Alvarez increasingly controlled the exchanges in the second half. Its report credits the Mexican’s defense, timing and body punching, and records a point deduction against Mbilli in the eighth round.

The fight went the distance, with Alvarez reclaiming the WBC belt on the judges’ decision. This was a return to one organization’s championship, not a restoration of all four titles he had brought into the Crawford fight. Alvarez celebrated the comeback in his own November 1 post.

Mbilli had become interim WBC champion by stopping Maciej Sulecki in the first round in June 2025. A draw with Lester Martinez followed in his only interim defense, and he was elevated to full champion in January 2026. That route put him in position to defend against Alvarez, who entered as the challenger after undergoing elbow surgery earlier this year. An unbeaten record is not necessarily a perfect one: the Martinez draw meant Mbilli could enter the Alvarez contest without a loss while still having a draw on his ledger.

The History Behind Crawford’s Tribute

Crawford and Alvarez shared the ring on September 13, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The official WBO report records Crawford winning their twelve-round contest by unanimous decision, with two judges scoring it 115–113 and the third returning 116–112. The victory transferred the undisputed super middleweight championship to Crawford after his move up in weight.

That history gives the new praise its significance: it comes from the fighter who took Alvarez’s belts, not a prospective challenger using the latest result to issue a callout. Their completed contest and Crawford’s present assessment are separate developments. Respect for a former opponent does not, by itself, establish negotiations for another meeting.

The IBF subsequently confirmed on December 23, 2025, that Crawford had retired and relinquished its super middleweight title. It said the leading available contenders would be asked to negotiate for the vacancy. His latest written message does not reverse that retirement announcement or contain a comeback timetable.