Teremoana Teremoana will carry a 16.7-kilogram weight advantage into his heavyweight meeting with Hemi Ahio. Matchroom Boxing released the main-event figures after Tuesday’s weigh-in in Melbourne: 122 kilograms for the unbeaten Australian and 105.3 kilograms for his New Zealand opponent.

Converted to pounds, those readings are approximately 269 and 232.2, a difference of about 36.8 pounds. The figures are the promoter’s published measurements; they do not establish what either boxer will weigh when he enters the ring the following evening.

Official weights before the IBF Intercontinental title bout

Their Wednesday, November 18 contest is for the vacant IBF Intercontinental heavyweight title. It is a regional championship opportunity, not a fight for the IBF world belt. Matchroom also released footage of the pair facing each other after the scale appearances, with the red title belt held between them.

Main Event Weights 💪 ⚖️ Teremoana Teremoana – 122kg

⚖️ Hemi Ahio – 105.3kg#TeremaoanaAhio live on DAZN & Kayo Sports tomorrow pic.twitter.com/2e596Z6Etp — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) November 17, 2026

The promotion’s current event listing has Teremoana at 12-0 with 12 knockouts and Ahio at 25-1 with 19 stoppages. That gives the visiting contender 26 professional bouts against the Australian’s 12, making the gap in experience run in the opposite direction to the difference on the scales.

Size meets experience before the Melbourne headliner

At Monday’s press conference, Teremoana acknowledged that he has never fought beyond two rounds. In Matchroom’s complete written account, he credited Ahio’s experience while backing his own speed, reach and power. He also described two weeks of preparation in Thailand, including rounds with world-level opposition. Despite his confidence, he acknowledged the danger of heavyweight punches and said a single shot could change the fight.

Ahio’s stated plan was to punish the younger heavyweight if he stayed within punching range for too long. He described his preparation as his best in roughly two years, while making clear that the respect between them would not change his intention to hurt his opponent.

FINAL FACE-OFF 👀 Teremoana Teremoana vs Hemi Ahio 🛡️ IBF Intercontinental Heavyweight Title #TeremoanaAhio live on DAZN & Kayo Sports Tomorrow pic.twitter.com/Q87ce2X3Oj — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) November 17, 2026

Assistant trainer Junior Fa portrayed the contest as a risk for both teams and a potential breakthrough for Ahio. His assessment of the New Zealander’s physical and mental condition was a trainer’s judgment, not a guarantee of how the bout will unfold.

Matchroom chief executive Frank Smith said Teremoana had prepared for ten rounds. He explained that the company had accelerated this test while still wanting its prospect to gain experience before moving further through the division.

The original Teremoana–Ahio announcement placed the show at Pullman Melbourne Albert Park. Matchroom’s latest weigh-in post lists DAZN and Kayo Sports as viewing outlets. Tuesday’s measurements add a new comparison to that previously announced matchup without settling either boxer’s predictions.