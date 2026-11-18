Teremoana Teremoana is leaving his next assignment to his team, including the possibility of appearing on the Fury–Joshua undercard. He outlined that position after stopping Hemi Ahio in Melbourne on November 18.

In Matchroom’s written account, the heavyweight reiterated his world-title ambition without naming a confirmed opponent. He credited his faith and preparation, thanked the crowd and respected Ahio’s resilience. He said he stayed at distance to limit the danger inside, listened to his corner and remained patient after the first knockdown. A round of golf was his immediate off-duty plan.

Down goes Ahio in the first round! 😯#TeremoanaAhio live on DAZN & Kayo Sports pic.twitter.com/iaCL15nX6u — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) November 18, 2026

Cardiff Is A Possibility, Not A Booking

The event he mentioned is advertised for Friday, December 11, at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Netflix’s November 11 announcement names Tyson Fury against Anthony Joshua as the main event and says the show will stream globally for members without an additional event charge. Its supporting lineup lists Martin Bakole against Solomon Adebayo and Da’Mazion Vanhouter against Michael Essomba. Teremoana does not appear in that published lineup. His reference to the show is therefore an expression of availability, not an announced addition or an agreement to face either headliner. The Fury–Joshua event is separate from his Melbourne appearance.

The Development Plan Before Melbourne

That open-ended position follows a carefully qualified development plan laid out before the Ahio matchup. At the November 16 press conference, Matchroom chief executive Frank Smith stressed the importance of selecting the right tests, gaining rounds and building experience rather than moving a heavyweight too quickly. He said this particular step had arrived roughly nine to twelve months sooner than the team had initially expected, while maintaining their confidence that the prospect was ready.

All over in round 2, Teremoana does it again 👏#TeremoanaAhio pic.twitter.com/XX08NkFPwK — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) November 18, 2026

Smith also described a desire to keep developing him in Australia, improve the training-camp work around his bouts and sustain activity into 2027. That explanation set out the promoter’s approach; they did not specify a world-title date. Teremoana himself acknowledged a significant gap in his experience: he had not been beyond two rounds. He considered Ahio his toughest assignment and cited the New Zealander’s longer fights as an advantage he needed to overcome. He also said his preparations included two weeks in Thailand and rounds with world-level fighters, illustrating the work his team had arranged before this step. Their final weigh-in preceded Wednesday’s contest.

Afterward, Smith praised the performance but allowed that the referee might have intervened early. Teremoana’s own invitation was broad: he would face whoever considered themselves the best. Smith also said he was happy to lose the pre-fight wager that would provide his fighter with a golf membership.