Teofimo Lopez Plans WBA Appeal Over Catterall Order, Report Says

Teofimo Lopez plans to challenge the WBA’s latest ruling on his mandatory defense against Jack Catterall, according to Chris Mannix. The reporter says Lopez’s camp maintains it submitted a request on November 5 for permission to unify titles with Ryan Garcia, and that Sports Illustrated reviewed a copy.

That account introduces a dispute over the paperwork behind the November 11 decision. The WBA’s published explanation says no formal application for a unification exception had been submitted when it made its ruling. Mannix reported the camp’s contrary position in a written update at 00:32 UTC on November 12.

The report describes a planned appeal, not a completed filing or a successful challenge. The copy Mannix says SI inspected has not been independently reviewed here, so neither its receipt by the WBA nor its compliance with the organization’s requirements can be established from his post alone.

Teofimo Lopez plans to appeal the WBA's ruling that he must defend his title against Jack Catterall, sources told @SInow. Lopez's team says they filed a request for permission to fight in a title unification with Ryan Garcia on 11/5. A copy of that request was reviewed by SI. https://t.co/yZM9JxakNF — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) November 12, 2026

Catterall Objects To Another Delay

Catterall responded to the report on his own account with the single word “Pathetic.”

In a separate earlier message, he had urged Lopez either to fight him or relinquish the belt, saying he wanted to move his career forward. Those are the challenger’s public demands, not a notification that the champion has vacated.

Right all I want to do is move forward with my career. I respect you @TeofimoLopez so either fight me or vacate !!! No more fucking around — Jack Catterall (@jack_catt93) November 11, 2026

The WBA has left the existing obligation in place. Its new negotiating period allows ten calendar days for an agreed fight date or an alternative solution. Either side may seek a purse bid if talks produce nothing or a party refuses to negotiate; the announcement does not itself call an auction or schedule the contest.

Lopez inherited that mandatory commitment after taking the Super championship from Rolando Romero in August. The association’s September order carried the obligation to the new holder and set October 22 as the original negotiating deadline. Catterall holds the separate World championship, rather than being an opponent selected at the Super champion’s discretion.

The resolution cites Rule C.39 as the route for seeking a unification exception, and Rule C.17 as the basis for imposing Super-championship defense conditions. The disagreement concerns whether the request was submitted, not whether the rules acknowledge unifications.

A Planned Appeal Is A Different Procedural Step

The WBA’s published regulations distinguish reconsideration by its Championships Committee from a subsequent appeal. Rule F.5 says a reconsideration request does not itself constitute an appeal and that applicable administrative reviews must first be exhausted.

For an appeal, the rules call for written grounds, supporting arguments and identification of other materially interested parties. They specify the boxer’s signature, authorization when another person signs, and a $10,000 fee, which the president may waive partly or entirely for good cause.

Rule F.11 requires filing with the association and a copy to its legal director within ten days’ notice of the decision. That is a procedural filing period, distinct from the renewed negotiating window between the camps. An incomplete or improperly filed appeal need not be considered.

An appointed panel may hold a hearing but is not required to do so. It reviews the challenged decision afresh and sends a preliminary determination to the president, who can approve, modify or return it for further consideration. No panel appointment, hearing date or appellate outcome was announced in the written statements reviewed for this report.