Teofimo Lopez Can Seek Garcia Unification Permit, Coppinger Reports

The WBA has notified the relevant parties that Teofimo Lopez may apply for a special permit to unify his welterweight title with Ryan Garcia’s, according to a new report from Mike Coppinger. The Ring published the sourced update early on November 14, following the dispute over Lopez’s mandatory defense against Jack Catterall.

The report describes a right to request an exception, not an exception already granted. It does not announce that the Catterall obligation has been lifted or that the proposed unification has been sanctioned.

Coppinger’s update says a February 6 meeting is being discussed. It identifies Garcia as the WBC titleholder, opposite Lopez’s WBA Super championship at 147 pounds. No venue or completed fight agreement is specified in the written notification report.

The WBA has notified all relevant parties that Teofimo Lopez has the right to apply for a special permit to unify against Ryan Garcia in a super fight, sources tell The Ring’s @MikeCoppinger. Lopez was ordered to defend against Jack Catterall but is looking to unify the 147lb… pic.twitter.com/FSZokiASpq — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) November 14, 2026

How The WBA Considers An Exception

The WBA’s published regulations explain the distinction. Rule C.39 allows exceptions to normal requirements for reasons including unifications, a significant bout, an optional defense otherwise prevented by a mandatory obligation, or a change to a mandatory-defense period.

Under C.40, an exception can be approved, refused or approved with conditions. Approval requires a two-thirds Championships Committee vote and presidential consent. Unifications receive special consideration, but the association is not required to approve an application and may impose protections for affected boxers.

C.41 requires the applicable nonrefundable fee unless it has been waived. C.42 calls for the prescribed application form and a copy to other materially affected boxers, who should have an opportunity to respond. That provision also allows a unification to be considered without a formal special-permit filing. These are the published routes for consideration, rather than evidence that a particular request has succeeded.

The Obligation Behind The Dispute

The WBA’s November 11 decision had reaffirmed the mandatory after considering Lopez’s request for reconsideration. Its account said no formal unification-permit request had been submitted as of that decision. The later notification report does not supply a public copy of any application or resolve the earlier disagreement about its receipt.

Catterall’s position originates in the conditions attached to Rolando Romero’s elevation to Super champion. The association permitted Romero one optional defense while requiring him to meet the winner of Catterall against Shakhram Giyasov. Lopez then beat Romero by majority decision on August 22 and inherited those championship obligations.

The September 22 order gave the two camps until the close of business, Eastern Time, on October 22 to negotiate. That original period was thirty days; it was not an open-ended authorization for the Super champion to choose a different opponent.

Lopez’s team had lodged its reconsideration request on October 2. The ruling cited C.17, which gives the president and committee authority to set conditions for Super-championship defenses.

After that deadline passed without agreement, the November resolution gave the representatives ten calendar days to agree on a date or offer an alternative solution. Either side could request a purse bid if negotiations failed or a party declined to participate. The decision did not itself schedule an auction. Matchroom, Catterall’s promoter, had defended the validity of his mandatory opportunity during the reconsideration process.