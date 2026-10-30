Tenshin Nasukawa’s Festival Wrestling Segment Canceled Over Rules Concerns

Tenshin Nasukawa’s planned professional-wrestling attraction at Tenshin Festival 2026 has been canceled after the organizers acknowledged that they had not adequately considered the applicable regulations.

TEAM TENSHIN announced the decision in a written notice on October 28. The festival itself remains scheduled for October 31 and November 1 at Matsudo Central Park in Chiba, Japan; an updated two-day timetable was published on October 30.

Organizers accept responsibility for the canceled attraction

In the Japanese-language notice, TEAM TENSHIN said its understanding and consideration of the relevant rules had been insufficient. It concluded that the wrestling program should not have been planned and withdrew the segment.

The organizers apologized to DDT Pro-Wrestling and the other parties involved, as well as those supporting and cooperating with the festival. They closed by asking for understanding. The statement did not announce a replacement wrestling attraction or a new date for the canceled program.

That explanation concerns the organizers’ handling of the proposal. It does not announce a suspension, fine or other disciplinary sanction against Nasukawa, and it does not identify a new boxing opponent.

What the boxing commission’s published guidance says

The Japan Boxing Commission’s public FAQ says that combining professional boxing with another professional sport is prohibited. A separate interpretive notice dated August 5, 2022 explains how its rules apply to combat-sport events involving people associated with other professional sports or combat organizations.

Under that notice, an event can fall within the relevant rule even when its organizer is not itself a competing sports organization. The commission considers the other participant’s affiliations and involvement, rather than treating the promoter’s identity as the only deciding factor. The document expressly excludes an opposing participant who holds a JBC license on the event date from that particular definition.

Those are the commission’s published general guidelines, not a newly issued disciplinary ruling about this festival. TEAM TENSHIN’s cancellation notice refers to relevant regulations without identifying a specific rule number or describing an application for special permission.

Nasukawa’s official biography places his transition to boxing after the end of his kickboxing career in 2022. It records his professional boxing debut at Ariake Arena on April 8, 2023, when he won a unanimous decision. That change of sporting discipline provides the context for why a wrestling attraction raises a separate regulatory issue from a normal festival appearance.

The rest of Tenshin Festival is still on the timetable

The updated schedule lists opening performances, a costume competition, a public radio recording and karaoke on Saturday, followed by dance performances and an evening Halloween-themed Bon dance program. Sunday’s listed attractions include a TEPPEN GYM segment, karaoke, dancing, a Nasukawa appearance with comedian Soshina, DJ time and another Bon dance program.

The organizer’s October 30 visitor guidance lists planned daily hours of 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., with activities completely finished by 8 p.m. Admission is free. Visitors are asked not to queue before opening; numbered admission tickets may be distributed if the venue becomes crowded.

The same guidance asks attendees to respect nearby residents, fellow visitors and staff. For anyone planning to attend for the boxer’s crossover appearance, the practical distinction is clear: the withdrawal affects the wrestling program, while the remaining festival activities continue to be advertised.