World-title defeats have brought Tenshin Nasukawa and Antonio Vargas to the same rebuilding assignment: a non-title, 10-round bantamweight boxing match on January 11, 2027, at Toyota Arena Tokyo. Amazon confirmed the matchup on November 18 for Prime Video Boxing 17.

In an English translation of Amazon’s Japanese announcement, Nasukawa enters at 8-2 with three knockouts, while Vargas is listed at 19-2-1 with one no-contest and 11 knockouts. The release dates its rankings to November 14 rather than presenting them as future fight-night positions. Vargas represented the United States at the 2016 Olympics and retained his WBA title with a 12-round draw against Daigo Higa in July 2025. Nasukawa’s switch from kickboxing gives the matchup a contrast with that established amateur-boxing background.

Nasukawa returns after a second loss to Takuma Inoue

Nasukawa’s most recent defeat came against Takuma Inoue on September 27 in Tokyo. The WBC’s official account recorded a unanimous decision, with scores of 114-113 and 116-111 twice. It was another unsuccessful bid for the belt, but the challenger’s seventh-round knockdown made the rematch far more difficult for the champion.

The sanctioning body described Nasukawa landing a one-two that put Inoue on the canvas, then pressing him against the ropes. Inoue recovered over the rounds that followed and used his jab and right hand to regain control. A further left-handed attack from Nasukawa in the eleventh was not enough to overturn the lead.

【情報解禁】

『Prime Video Boxing 17』

1月11日(月・祝)

プライムビデオで独占ライブ配信決定！ バンタム級10回戦

那須川天心 vs アントニオ・バルガス WBC・WBA・WBO世界ライトフライ級3団体王座統一戦

岩田翔吉 vs レネ・サンティアゴ フェザー級10回戦

中野幹士 vs クリストバル・ロレンテ… pic.twitter.com/JEQ55Tr7Zm — Prime Video Sport JP（プライムビデオスポーツ） (@pvsportjp) November 18, 2026

In a brief written message accompanying a new photograph, Nasukawa used Coming of Age Day to frame his return, saying in English translation that he would become an adult on the holiday.

拳闘します 成人の日に大人になってきます

よろしくお願いします PRIME VIDEO BOXING 17

2027年1月11日（月・祝）

トヨタアリーナ東京 pic.twitter.com/eOe7s5xnJp — 那須川 天心 (@TeppenTenshin) November 18, 2026

Vargas also seeks a way back into contention

Vargas lost his WBA championship to Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez in June. The WBA’s account described the former titleholder struggling with Rodriguez’s accuracy as combinations to the head and body accumulated. It identified the sixth round as the decisive period.

A left hand sent Vargas down, and he beat the count before another left brought the stoppage. The loss removed his belt but did not end his place in the ranked bantamweight field.

Teiken’s written announcement identifies Nasukawa as ranked third by the WBA, WBC and IBF and fourth by the WBO. It lists Vargas at ninth with the WBC and tenth with the WBA. The gym says advance tickets will go on sale soon, without supplying a sale date in that notice.

Prime Video will carry the event live for subscribers in Japan without an additional viewing charge. The same show includes Shokichi Iwata against Rene Santiago for the WBC, WBA and WBO light flyweight championships, and Mikito Nakano against Cristobal Lorente in a 10-round featherweight contest. The broadcaster has not finalized the running order.