Team USA Heads To Istanbul Chessboxing Worlds Without James Canty III

Team USA will head to the Istanbul chessboxing world championships without James Canty III defending his super heavyweight title. Coach Matt Thomas confirmed the absence in a new written interview published Wednesday, while identifying the contenders he expects to carry the American challenge.

Thomas told Chess.com that Arslan Otchiyev, Deepak Aaron, William Graif, Edward Green and Heather Brown are among the athletes to watch. Brown will be the first American woman to compete in classic chessboxing for the team. Masters champions Tuba Bayram, Burak Gezen and Nick Sonnenberg are returning to defend their titles.

The coach also credited a six-city recruitment tour, supported by MoonPay, with creating clubs and expanding the talent pool. He described the group as:

“the most talented Team USA in history”

That assessment comes with a significant qualification: the champion who won both of his matches in Serbia last year will not be back.

A tournament decided in the ring and on the board

The WCBO programme separates arrival formalities from competition. November 16 is reserved for registration, medical examinations and weigh-ins at the Selectum City Ataşehir hotel. All fighters must finish the medical examination and weigh-in by 7 p.m. that Monday. The opening ceremony and first qualifying contests follow on November 17, with further qualifiers the next day.

Punch, pawn, punch, pawn – the Chessboxing World Championship returns Nov 16! 🥊♟️ With competitors from over 25 countries and a larger field of fighters, it’s sure to be a knockout! Check out all the info in the reply below! pic.twitter.com/802tN74JS7 — Chess.com (@chesscom) November 11, 2026

Semifinals are scheduled for November 19 and 20. The programme lists November 21 finals, including an evening gala, before the closing awards ceremony. Departures are on November 22; that final travel day should not be confused with an additional scheduled day of fighting.

Qualifiers and semifinals alternate three chess rounds with two boxing rounds. Finals expand to four chess rounds and three boxing rounds. Each round lasts three minutes, with a minute between disciplines. Players have four minutes and 30 seconds of chess-clock time in the earlier stages and six minutes in finals.

A checkmate, knockout, technical knockout or expired chess clock can settle a contest. When the chess game is drawn, boxing points determine the result before the remaining tiebreak procedures are considered.

The preparation behind the American team

United Chessboxing identifies international master Alexander Velikanov as Team USA’s head chess coach. The organisation credits Velikanov with a rating above 2300 and more than two decades of tournament experience. Howlett brings a 7-0 professional boxing record with six knockouts. His responsibilities sit alongside those of head boxing coach Jermaine Howlett, a professional boxer and sanctioned USA Boxing coach. That division of expertise reflects the two separate competitive skills athletes must bring to Istanbul, rather than treating the chessboard as an intermission.

The organisation lists Seth Dousman as team manager and board secretary, and Kyle Grasser as board treasurer. Grasser also heads the WCBO’s legal and ethics committee. Thomas serves on the international body’s executive board, having previously competed at the world championships himself before moving into commentary and organisational work.

A separate Brawl for a Cause campaign is seeking $25,000 for the team’s training and travel. The fundraiser describes those expenses as its purpose; it is not an announcement that the target has already been met.

MiddleEasy has previously covered the sport’s world championship competition and its documentary project, alongside earlier reporting on chessboxing’s growth.