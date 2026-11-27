Takeshi Ishii retained his WBA minimumweight championship on November 26, defeating Zyvyr John Medecilo by unanimous decision at EBARA WAVE Arena Ota in Tokyo. The Japanese titleholder knocked his challenger down in the tenth round but had to complete all 12 rounds to secure his first successful defense.

The Japan Boxing Commission recorded scores of 116–111, 118–109 and 118–109. Ishii weighed 105 pounds and Medecilo 104¾. Their championship contest was the co-main event of the Ohashi double-title show, preceding Masamichi Yabuki’s defense against Miel Fajardo.

The 21-year-old Medecilo entered at 9–0 with five knockouts, facing a 27-year-old champion whose previous world-title contest had ended in just 65 seconds. This time, Ishii needed sustained pressure rather than a quick breakthrough. The following round account draws on Sporting News Japan’s contemporaneous written reporting, checked against eFight and the commission’s final record.

Round 1: Ishii presses behind hooks

Ishii advanced with hooks. Medecilo circled and answered through the guard with uppercuts.

Round 2: Body attacks join the pressure

Medecilo jabbed; Ishii kept closing and mixed hooks, uppercuts and body punches.

Round 3: The champion increases body work

Ishii increased his body attacks while Medecilo tried counter hooks.

Round 4: Medecilo jabs and clinches

A stronger challenger jab preceded close exchanges and defensive clinches.

Round 5: Ishii develops a cut

Medecilo landed rights. Ishii developed a cut above his left eye.

Round 6: Exchanges continue by the ropes

Medecilo punched from the ropes while Ishii attacked upstairs and downstairs.

Lemino’s official highlight edit covers only the first half, not the full contest or the later knockdown.

Round 7: Combinations answer the challenger

The challenger punched first; Ishii replied with varied combinations.

Round 8: Body pressure brings more clinches

Body attacks brought clinches; Ishii combined as Medecilo’s output fell.

Round 9: A clash interrupts the action

A head clash interrupted action before Ishii increased body pressure.

Round 10: Medecilo goes down

Body-led combinations preceded Medecilo’s knockdown. He rose and survived.

Round 11: Ishii sustains his attack

Ishii sustained body attacks as Medecilo sought a counter.

Round 12: Both men trade to the bell

Both traded hooks. Ishii’s combinations left Medecilo unsteady before the bell.

A clear decision after a demanding defense

Two judges gave Ishii a nine-point advantage, while the third separated them by five. The official report records one knockdown against Medecilo in round ten. It also classifies Ishii’s fifth-round cut with the head-clash notation, so the injury should not be attributed to a punch despite that description appearing in contemporaneous reporting.

In his own written post after the fight, Ishii celebrated a first defense by decision. In an English translation of that message, he said he enjoyed a full 12-round battle with the strong-willed Medecilo and had achieved one of his goals by winning alongside Yoshiki Takei. He finished by thanking his supporters.

September’s breakthrough leads to a longer test

Ishii won the championship against Wilfredo Mendez in Yokohama on September 2. The WBA’s original account describes the Japanese boxer cutting off the ring against the former champion, denying the southpaw room to establish his jab. A hook to the body and a right hand brought the first-round knockout.

The difference in distance was substantial: his title-winning performance lasted little more than a minute, whereas Medecilo remained in the contest until the final bell. Ishii still produced the bout’s recorded knockdown, but the challenger’s recovery meant the championship was ultimately settled on all three scorecards.

Before that September title fight, the WBA traced Ishii’s previous appearance to a September 2025 decision over Jake Amparon. Mendez also returned from a year out, following a split draw with Andre Manuel Rodriguez. Their Yokohama meeting brought together two boxers coming off inactivity. November presented a different examination for Ishii: defending against an unbeaten younger opponent, rather than pursuing the championship against an experienced former titleholder.

The WBA’s current champions page lists Ishii as its World champion and Oscar Collazo separately as Super World champion at minimumweight. This was not a unification between those titleholders. Collazo has a separate January assignment against Joey Canoy; Ishii’s written victory message did not announce a signed next opponent.