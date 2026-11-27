Artur Subkhankulov fought Andy Cruz with a shoulder injury suffered during preparation, trainer Maria Karabanova said after Friday’s IBF lightweight title defeat in Ufa. Her account describes restrictions on his final training.

In Vasily Konov Jr.’s November 27 Russian-language report for Match TV, Karabanova described a shoulder-muscle tear before Subkhankulov’s last sparring session. She said he spent a week using only his lead hand and wore a sling.

Karabanova Describes A Restricted Final Week

The coach nevertheless said he had prepared well. She recalled a cut above his eye before his previous bout, explaining that the team was accustomed to difficult preparations, while describing the shoulder problem as frightening.

This remains the trainer’s account, not an independent diagnosis. Her published remarks identify neither the affected side nor a recovery timetable, and do not establish the injury’s effect on individual exchanges.

Cruz won by split decision to claim the vacant championship at IBA.PRO 22. The promotion’s announcement below confirms the outcome; Karabanova’s account concerns the preparation behind Subkhankulov’s first professional defeat.

THE MOMENT OF GLORY! 👑 Andy Cruz gets his hand raised after defeating Artur Subkhankulov via split decision to become the new IBF lightweight world champion. From Olympic gold to a professional world title! 🏆#IBAPro22 | @IBA_Boxing pic.twitter.com/PYXXTqletM — IBA.Pro (@IBA_Pro_Boxing) November 27, 2026

The Camp Assessment Before The Ufa Fight

The post-fight disclosure gives additional context to Karabanova’s assessment three days earlier. In a November 24 statement supplied to Match TV by the Russian Boxing Federation’s press service, she had described the camp as successful while acknowledging that their preparations rarely passed without complications.

She explained that Subkhankulov had lacked sufficient rest between earlier fights, prompting her to give him more recovery time and adjust the training process for Cruz. She expected him to arrive in his best condition. She also described him as capable of handling pressure without needing extra motivation, and said he welcomed the chance for people from his home region to see him contest a world championship. Karabanova also praised Cruz’s technical ability, expressed confidence in her own boxer and declined to reveal publicly where she believed Subkhankulov held an advantage.

Subkhankulov’s own November 26 statements described two preparation stages, first in Kislovodsk and then Ufa, with good sparring partners. He told Match TV he felt in good shape and had shut out calls and messages to concentrate. He said the alternatives had included Monaco and New York, but he wanted to fight in his home republic. According to his account, he declined offers worth three times his Ufa purse to secure that opportunity. He described the home crowd as important and said he was deliberately avoiding putting extra psychological weight on the occasion. Those were his pre-fight statements, not a subsequent assessment of the injury.

The Ufa vacant-title booking followed Raymond Muratalla’s departure from the lightweight championship. Muratalla subsequently pursued a different belt through the reported petition for a Shakur Stevenson title shot, followed by the WBO’s formal negotiating order. That separate title route explains why a vacant IBF championship was available in Ufa; it does not alter Karabanova’s injury account.