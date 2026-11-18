Shakur Stevenson’s mandatory defense against Raymond Muratalla is moving toward a reported November 30 purse bid after their negotiating period ended without an agreement. Dan Rafael reported the development on November 18, citing a source rather than a newly published WBO bidding notice.

The boxing reporter said the champion would receive 75 percent of the purse and Muratalla 25 percent if the parties do not make a deal before bidding. His update leaves room for a negotiated agreement to avert the process. November 30 is the reported bid date, not the date of a fight.

The Original Deadline And The New Report Are Different Records

The WBO’s October 27 formal negotiation order gave the camps 20 days, setting a deadline of Monday, November 16, at 4 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time. Rafael described the negotiating period as expiring Tuesday. The reviewed written directive does not establish a one-day extension, so those dates should not be silently treated as identical.

NEWS: The negotiation period for @ShakurStevenson mandtory vs. Raymond Muratalla expired Tuesday with no deal. Per source, the WBO will order a Nov. 30 purse bid. Split will be 75-25 in Shakur's favor if no deal is made ahead of the purse bid. @GarciaBoxing #boxing — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) November 18, 2026

Addressed to Top Rank chairman Bob Arum, the company’s counsel Jeremy Koegel, Stevenson’s manager James Prince and attorney Josh Dubin, the notice identifies Muratalla as the designated mandatory challenger. That formal status followed the earlier reported Top Rank petition seeking the assignment.

Committee chairman Luis Batista Salas directed the parties to negotiate in good faith and report material developments, including an agreement or circumstances affecting scheduling. The order also allowed either side to request a bid before the negotiating period ended. The committee retained authority to consider such a request without waiting for the deadline.

A Purse Bid Determines Promotional Terms

Under Section 11 of the WBO’s published regulations, eligible bidders must be registered promoters in good standing. A proposal sets out the combined purse offered to the boxers, a proposed contest date and possible locations. It can name no more than three potential sites, rather than leaving the host arrangements entirely unspecified.

The promoter must also provide a bond equal to 20 percent of the proposed purse. That security protects obligations to the fighters and the organization if the successful bidder fails to stage the contest without justified cause. These are requirements of the bidding procedure, not evidence that a promoter has already submitted a qualifying offer for this matchup.

Section 13 provides the usual 75-25 champion-challenger division at a neutral venue or in the champion’s home country, subject to the regulations’ exceptions. It also bars the winning promoter from transferring the awarded rights to a third party without written WBO consent.

Rafael did not supply a winning bid, an agreed purse amount, a broadcaster or an appointed host city. Nor does his report establish that Stevenson will vacate the championship. The immediate development is a new reported step in organizing the mandatory defense, with the financial result still to be determined.