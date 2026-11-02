Stephen Clarke Signs With Queensberry Ahead Of Manchester Return

Queensberry has added Stephen Clarke to its promotional team ahead of his return to the ring in Manchester on Saturday, November 7. The company announced the signing on November 2, identifying the unbeaten Liverpool boxer as part of the Joshua Buatsi–Willy Hutchinson rematch card.

The announcement gives Clarke a new promotional affiliation while keeping his immediate assignment on an already scheduled show. Queensberry did not disclose a contract length, financial terms or a timetable for a title opportunity. Its accompanying graphic identifies him as a new signing, rather than announcing a professional debut.

Clarke, 25, has already compiled a 10-0 professional record. His development has been overseen by two members of Liverpool’s Smith boxing family: Paul Smith manages him and Stephen “Swifty” Smith trains him. Those roles are distinct from the promotional relationship announced by Queensberry.

Welcome to the team, Stephen Clarke ✍️🤝 The undefeated fighter’s back out in Manchester this Saturday night on a stacked #BuatsiHutchinson2 card 💥 pic.twitter.com/4Hu0AEBYn7 — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) November 2, 2026

A National Amateur Champion With An Experienced Corner

In a written interview published by The Ring, Clarke described a patient approach to that development. He credited his team’s experience and explained that building experience before pursuing titles mattered more than rushing toward an opportunity. His stated ambition was to reach major fights equipped to win them, not simply to get there quickly.

The same written account describes his next appearance as a third consecutive eight-round contest, following a run of opportunities on major undercards. It also sets out the background of the family advising him: Paul, Stephen, Liam and Callum Smith all won national amateur and professional British titles and competed at world-title level. Clarke is drawing on that experience while still establishing his own professional standing.

There is a national amateur title behind that professional start. England Boxing’s official results list Clarke, representing Rotunda, as its 2023 under-75kg champion, with Repton’s Jimmy Sains the finalist. The championships took place at Newcastle’s Vertu Motors Arena on April 22. That achievement predates his current unbeaten professional run; it is not a new title awarded with the signing.

The November 7 Card In Manchester

The Manchester card offers an immediate place on a televised championship show. Queensberry’s event listing confirms the AO Arena and November 7 date, with DAZN carrying the promotion. The main event is the Buatsi–Hutchinson rematch for the vacant WBC light heavyweight title.

The full world-title stakes reflect a change from the interim championship originally advertised. The WBC confirmed that David Benavidez vacated the division’s belt to move to cruiserweight, where he is scheduled for a December 5 meeting with Michal Cieslak. That championship situation concerns the headliners, not a title claim for Clarke.

Bradley Rea against Ezra Taylor and Zak Miller against Gully Powar also appear on Queensberry’s supporting lineup. Clarke’s next appearance is therefore on an established multi-bout card, rather than a separately announced headline event. The promotion notes that bouts remain subject to change.