Souleymane Cissokho To Face Alberto Puello For WBC Interim Welterweight Title

Souleymane Cissokho and Alberto Puello are set to contest the WBC interim welterweight championship, according to the organization’s November 11 convention report.

The announcement came from the mandatory-challenger session in Acapulco, where Mauricio Sulaimán and the WBC board considered fighters’ obligations and requests. No fight date, location or broadcaster was included for Cissokho–Puello. The ruling therefore establishes the matchup and championship designation without supplying a complete event announcement.

Ryan Garcia remains the division’s world champion. The WBC says his victory over Conor Benn fulfilled his mandatory obligation, allowing a voluntary defense. The interim contest is separate from Arnold Barboza Jr. against Oscar Duarte, which carries the Silver title rather than the interim championship.

In the boxing organization’s rankings updated November 11, the WBC lists Cissokho first and Puello third, with Raul Curiel between them. Cissokho is still identified as the Silver champion on that list. The November decision does not name Garcia as either man’s next opponent, nor does it specify an automatic timetable for the interim winner to challenge him.

Cissokho’s Eliminator Preceded The New Assignment

Cissokho earned his position through a demanding win over Egidijus Kavaliauskas in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, on May 10, 2025. The WBC’s account records a unanimous decision that both retained his Silver welterweight championship and secured victory in an elimination bout.

He had to recover from knockdowns in the second and fifth rounds. The organization described him adjusting with movement and jabs as Kavaliauskas pressed for a finish, then regaining ground during the second half. It was a test he survived rather than a straightforward march through an overmatched opponent.

The judges returned scores of 114–112, 115–111 and 116–110 in his favor. That result moved him to 18 wins without defeat, with nine knockouts. The WBA’s current fighter record also lists the Malabo decision as his latest recorded contest, following his November 2023 victory over Isaias Lucero in Monaco.

Puello Comes From A Close Championship Defeat

Puello’s most recent WBC world-title challenge took place in another division. On October 24, Dalton Smith defended the super lightweight championship against him at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena. The challenger lost a split decision after twelve rounds, leaving Smith with the 140-pound belt.

The WBC’s published result identified Jon Llona and Kieran McCann as the judges who favored Smith, both by 115–113. Ray Danseco scored it 116–112 for Puello. The same account recorded a cut near Smith’s right eye in the tenth round following an accidental head clash.

Puello has experience navigating the interim-title route at a lower weight. The WBC’s pre-fight account of the Smith matchup recalls his victory over Gary Antuanne Russell for the interim super lightweight championship, his subsequent recognition as world champion and a successful defense against Sandor Martín by split decision. Those achievements were at 140 pounds, not the weight assigned to his next contest.