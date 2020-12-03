It would seem that Snoop Dogg really enjoyed his experience working with Triller for the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. PPV. He will now be going into business with them to start a boxing promotion that will continue hosting similar events.

For all intents and purposes, Snoop has been fairly well involved in combat sports for a while, even taking time to train the sport. Not only is he a big fan, but he has done commentary work for the UFC and most recently for a brief moment on the Tyson vs Jones Jr. pay-per-view. Not everyone tends to care for his style in the long run, but he genuinely seems to care about both boxing and MMA, at least to some degree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

Snoop Dogg Starts The Fight Club

It would appear that we will be seeing a lot more of Snoop Dogg in the world of boxing. According to a press release, the rapper has partnered with Triller, who promoted the Tyson vs Jones Jr. PPV, to bring you “The Fight Club.” This boxing league will feature a variety of young boxers, as well as celebrities who would like to give the sport a shot, with Snoop leading the charge as a host and announcer. (h/t Shaun Al-Shatti)

“Press release that just landed in the inbox: ‘Triller and Snoop Dogg Launch New Boxing League Dubbed, The Fight Club.’ Five to eight The Fight Club events per year w/ up-and-coming boxers + pro athletes/musicians/actors who want to try their hand at boxing. ‘In addition to being a co-owner, Snoop will be the celebrity host and announcer of the events. His role will include helping select the fighters and musical acts, as well as advising the overall production of the series.'”

"In addition to being a co-owner, Snoop will be the celebrity host and announcer of the events. His role will include helping select the fighters and musical acts, as well as advising the overall production of the series." — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) December 2, 2020

This is some pretty big news, considering how well Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. apparently did. That being said, it seems hard to believe that this type of format will lead to success in a long-term way. However with Snoop Dogg as co-owner and host, it will be interesting to see how it all plays out.