Skye Nicolson Outpoints Miyo Yoshida To Retain WBC Title (Highlights)

Skye Nicolson retained her WBC super bantamweight championship against Miyo Yoshida at MVPW 07 on November 8. The Australian won a unanimous decision at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, with the judges returning scores of 98-92, 100-90 and 99-91.

Her first appearance since joining Most Valuable Promotions brought a successful defense rather than a third divisional championship for her Japanese challenger. The promotion’s updated athlete records put Nicolson at 17-1 with three knockouts and Yoshida at 19-6 with one.

Nicolson works at range as Yoshida presses

The tale of the tape gave the champion a five-inch reach advantage, 68.5 inches to 63.5. Nicolson also stood two inches taller at 5-foot-5. Those measurements framed the distance Yoshida needed to cross to reach close quarters.

Round 1: Yoshida connected with early rights; Nicolson answered with lefts, body work and a combination.

Round 2: The challenger missed overhands but scored inside. Nicolson placed a left downstairs.

Round 3: Nicolson’s right hand found openings as Yoshida chased, before they traded at close quarters.

Skye Nicolson looking Unbelievably Sharp in her MVP debut🤩⚡️ ———

LIVE NOW on ESPN | #MVPW07 pic.twitter.com/n6tgyTn03S — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 9, 2026

Round 4: Yoshida backed her opponent up with a flurry; Nicolson countered and used a tie-up.

Round 5: Nicolson circled, evaded an attack and later pushed Yoshida toward the ropes, landing a hook.

Round 6: Both worked in the clinch. Nicolson slipped, recovered and exchanged lefts with Yoshida.

Round 7: Yoshida found short rights while holding; Nicolson resumed connecting with both hands outside.

Round 8: The champion kept moving, while Yoshida reached her with incoming shots and clinch work.

Round 9: Nicolson countered a left and added an uppercut. Yoshida answered with combinations and rights.

Round 10: Quick uppercuts featured in Nicolson’s combinations; Yoshida pursued her through the closing exchanges.

A N D 👑 S T I L L@skyebnic retains her @WBCBoxing World Super Bantamweight Title against Miyo Yoshida via UD (98-92, 100-90, 99-91) in Texas! More belts to collect in 2027 👀#NicolsonYoshida pic.twitter.com/o0NpUf3TRK — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) November 9, 2026

A first defense at a new weight

The WBC identified this as Nicolson’s first defense of the full 122-pound championship after her elevation in May. She had previously held its featherweight title before continuing her career one division lower. The Australian Olympian entered the official weigh-in at 121.4 pounds, beneath the super bantamweight limit.

Yoshida weighed 120.6 pounds. Her previous title successes came at super flyweight and bantamweight, making this an attempt to join the three-division champions. The WBC’s pre-fight account described her experience across those lighter categories, rather than presenting the move as a routine defense at her established weight.

The bout was scheduled for ten two-minute rounds on ESPN’s main card. It occupied a separate championship slot from Irma Garcia’s super flyweight unification. The bill’s co-main event had also changed after Ellie Scotney withdrew injured, with Ramla Ali and Mikiah Kreps moved into that position.