Skye Nicolson Outpoints Miyo Yoshida To Retain WBC Title (Highlights)

Nicolson turns back the two-division champion over ten rounds in her MVP debut in Arlington.

Written by Jake Blend
Last updated on November 8th, 2026
Skye Nicolson exchanges punches with Miyo Yoshida during their MVPW 07 super bantamweight title fight
Skye Nicolson and Miyo Yoshida at MVPW 07. Credit: Most Valuable Promotions

Skye Nicolson retained her WBC super bantamweight championship against Miyo Yoshida at MVPW 07 on November 8. The Australian won a unanimous decision at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, with the judges returning scores of 98-92, 100-90 and 99-91.

Her first appearance since joining Most Valuable Promotions brought a successful defense rather than a third divisional championship for her Japanese challenger. The promotion’s updated athlete records put Nicolson at 17-1 with three knockouts and Yoshida at 19-6 with one.

Nicolson works at range as Yoshida presses

The tale of the tape gave the champion a five-inch reach advantage, 68.5 inches to 63.5. Nicolson also stood two inches taller at 5-foot-5. Those measurements framed the distance Yoshida needed to cross to reach close quarters.

Round 1: Yoshida connected with early rights; Nicolson answered with lefts, body work and a combination.

Round 2: The challenger missed overhands but scored inside. Nicolson placed a left downstairs.

Round 3: Nicolson’s right hand found openings as Yoshida chased, before they traded at close quarters.

Round 4: Yoshida backed her opponent up with a flurry; Nicolson countered and used a tie-up.

Round 5: Nicolson circled, evaded an attack and later pushed Yoshida toward the ropes, landing a hook.

Round 6: Both worked in the clinch. Nicolson slipped, recovered and exchanged lefts with Yoshida.

Round 7: Yoshida found short rights while holding; Nicolson resumed connecting with both hands outside.

Round 8: The champion kept moving, while Yoshida reached her with incoming shots and clinch work.

Round 9: Nicolson countered a left and added an uppercut. Yoshida answered with combinations and rights.

Round 10: Quick uppercuts featured in Nicolson’s combinations; Yoshida pursued her through the closing exchanges.

A first defense at a new weight

The WBC identified this as Nicolson’s first defense of the full 122-pound championship after her elevation in May. She had previously held its featherweight title before continuing her career one division lower. The Australian Olympian entered the official weigh-in at 121.4 pounds, beneath the super bantamweight limit.

Yoshida weighed 120.6 pounds. Her previous title successes came at super flyweight and bantamweight, making this an attempt to join the three-division champions. The WBC’s pre-fight account described her experience across those lighter categories, rather than presenting the move as a routine defense at her established weight.

The bout was scheduled for ten two-minute rounds on ESPN’s main card. It occupied a separate championship slot from Irma Garcia’s super flyweight unification. The bill’s co-main event had also changed after Ellie Scotney withdrew injured, with Ramla Ali and Mikiah Kreps moved into that position.

Published on November 8, 2026 at 10:29 pm
Stay up-to-date with the latest MMA news, rumors, and updates by following the RED Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram. Also, don't forget to add MiddleEasy to your Google News feed Follow us on Google News for even more coverage.
Share on Flipboard Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn
Jake Blend

Jake Blend
Jake Blend is an experienced combat sports writer with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. Over the past 6 years, he has relentlessly covered the evolving landscapes of mixed martial arts, boxing, and Muay Thai. Whether he is reporting on the latest UFC matchups, breaking down championship fight camps, or interviewing athletes, Jake's deep-rooted passion for the sport shines through in every article.

Related

Leave a Comment