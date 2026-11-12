Siyakholwa Kuse To Defend WBC Strawweight Title Against Joey Canoy

The WBC has identified Joey Canoy as the next challenger for Siyakholwa Kuse’s strawweight world championship. Its November 11 convention summary lists the contest as a voluntary defense, with the South African champion facing the Filipino contender at 105 pounds.

A date, venue and broadcaster were not announced in the ruling. The new pairing emerged from the mandatory-challenger session in Acapulco, where the WBC board heard requests from fighters, promoters and representatives. Canoy is second in the organization’s rankings updated November 11, behind former champion Melvin Jerusalem.

Canoy Gets A Different Championship Route

Canoy had previously been scheduled to challenge Oscar Collazo before a visa problem prevented him from taking part. The WBA’s official explanation says Neider Valdez was selected as his replacement, but that the replacement contest could not carry its world title because Valdez was not in its rankings.

That decision concerned the eligibility of the replacement opponent. It did not award Canoy a championship or guarantee a new challenge elsewhere. The newly listed WBC pairing supplies a separate opportunity against a different champion, rather than a rescheduling of his Collazo assignment.

The WBA’s current fighter profile records Canoy at 26 wins, five losses and two draws. Its latest entry is a six-round decision against Remark Antaran on October 11 in the Philippines. The same record lists a six-round bout with Pablito Balidio in March and his April 2025 WBC International-title contest against Minh Phat Sam.

Kuse’s Earlier Home-Defense Plan

Kuse won the world title at Emperors Palace in May, defeating Melvin Jerusalem in their rematch. The WBC’s account records scores of 116–111, 116–112 and 115–112 for the South African, who had lost their first meeting by unanimous decision in Manila in October 2025.

The champion’s victory was not without a late setback. Jerusalem knocked him down in the eleventh round, but Kuse recovered to finish the twelve-round contest. The result took the southpaw to 10 wins, three defeats and a draw, with four knockouts, and brought him the belt in front of his home crowd.

His next assignment has already passed through changes. In an October 13 original written report by Monwabisi Jimlongo for Ink Sport, manager Brian Mitchell said a planned November 28 trip to China to face Dianxing Zhu was no longer happening. Golden Gloves instead wanted Kuse’s first defense staged in South Africa.

Mitchell described an Emperors Palace bill at the end of February while explaining that the opponent was still being arranged. That was an earlier management plan, not confirmation that the newly named Canoy contest has been assigned to that event. The current WBC notice does not connect the pairing to a specific calendar date or location.