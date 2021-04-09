Anderson Silva Still Interested in Boxing Roy Jones Jr

Anderson Silva is a legend in the sport of mixed martial arts. TMZ Sports announced that Silva would return to fighting in boxing by taking on the son of a legend in Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Initially, fans thought that if Silva were to step inside of a boxing ring, that it would be against Roy Jones Jr. Even though Silva is facing Chavez Jr, he’s still open to the idea of facing Roy Jones Jr at some point down the line.

Silva vs Chavez Jr

According to TMZ, the fight between Silva and Chavez Jr was put together by Keith Schoen of Schoen Entertainment and Armando Bareno of Global Sports Streaming. Schoen also spoke with TMZ about the event scheduled to take place on June 19th.

“This promises to be an epic battle between two superior fighters with a global fan base,” said Schoen to TMZ. “Everyone associated with this Pay-Per-View promotion and fighting fans around the globe are super enthusiastic to see these two great fighters meet in the ring.”

Silva on Facing Roy Jones Jr

During a virtual media conference, Silva spoke about the matchup against Chavez. Furthermore, he mentioned the possibility of continuing his boxing amongst the likes of Jones Jr.

“I love this sport. I love boxing. And, yeah, it’s possible. We’ll see,” said Silva in reference to boxing after the Chavez fight. “Yeah, absolutely, because I talked about fighting Mr. Roy Jones Jr. for many, many years ago when I started fighting in the UFC. I think now is coming closer to this reality, and let’s go see. My focus is just for this fight now, and then let’s go see in the future.”

A contest between Jones and Silva has been discussed as far back as the previous decade, given their legendary associations. Perhaps now that legendary boxing matches are becoming popular, the pair will finally deliver.