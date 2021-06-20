Anderson Silva Speaks on Fight Future, Excited to be a “Free Man” in Combat

According to ” The Spider, the boxing match between Anderson Silva and Julio César Chavez Jr could have been a one-off according to “The Spider.” However, although securing a split-decision victory, Silva isn’t sure of his fight future and if he will continue to compete in the sport of boxing.

Silva vs Chavez Jr

Silva and Chavez Jr were the co-main event of the “Tribute to the Kings” boxing card. The night’s main event featured two boxing legends in Julio Cesar Chavez Sr and Hector Camacho Jr on the FITE TV platform for $39.99.

Heading into the matchup, fans were unsure how Silva would compete inside the boxing ring. Especially with how many MMA fighters and boxers have been crossing into each other’s territory lately.

Nonetheless, Silva carried his trademark movement and laser-accurate striking into the 8 round bout. For the majority of the fight, it appeared that Anderson was toying with his opponent, who was a former WBC middleweight titleholder from 2011 to 2012.

Reacting to the Match Results

After Silva won the fight, he thanked the people of Mexico for accepting him as one of their own. Then, speaking with MMA Fighting, he said about how he felt about the result of the fight and his future in boxing.

“I’m very happy,” Silva said. “Especially because I trained hard. I never stopped training. I love my job. I’m training hard everyday. I’m working hard everyday. I’m happy. “I’m very, very happy. I’m very respectful with my coaches, with my partners training and I’m so happy to be here today and to win and show my respect. I’m so happy.”

Silva on Fighting Future

With platforms such as Triller Fight Club and Showtime Boxing emerging as lucrative paydays for unique matchups, continuing to box could be a way for Silva to extend his fighting career. However, even after an excellent performance, Anderson enjoys being a free man. As far as matchups in the future, the possibilities are endless, as well as the disciplines to compete in.

“Now, I go back to my home and my son has a fight very soon, a kickboxing fight and I’ll go help my son. Maybe I fight jiu-jitsu, maybe I fight gi or no-gi, maybe I have next boxing fight. I don’t know. Right now, my focus is helping my son,” said Anderson. “Let me tell you something, I don’t have nothing more to prove to anybody. The boxing community have shown me respect, for my opponent I showed my respect, for the people here in Mexico. I love Mexico. I don’t know. Maybe I fight again in boxing. I’m free right now. I’m a free man.”