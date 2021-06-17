(Video) Anderson Silva and Julio César Chavez Jr Face Off for Boxing Match

Once Anderson Silva was let go by the UFC, fight fans thought they would never see him compete again. Shortly after, boxing pundits announced that Silva would take on the son of a legend Julio César Chávez Jr, in a boxing match. Now that the matchup is slowly approaching, promotion is building for the event, including a staredown between Silva and Chavez Jr.

Ever since Anderson Silva’s last loss against Uriah Hall at UFC Vegas 12, fans wondered what was next for “the Spider.” Whispers of retirement were present, with UFC President Dana White saying that Silva won’t compete in the UFC anymore. Once Dana’s words went public, many spectated that Silva could appear in Bellator or even One Championship. However, all promotions said they weren’t interested in Anderson, forcing him to find other ways to compete still.

Anderson Silva and Chavez Jr Face Off

That’s when a boxing matchup against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr was announced to TMZ Sports. According to TMZ, the fight was put together by Keith Schoen of Schoen Entertainment and Armando Bareno of Global Sports Streaming, with the event scheduled to take place on June 19th.

Take a look at the staredown between Silva and Chavez Jr leading up to the event.

Anderson Silva and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. had their first fight week faceoff in Mexico. Are you watch Saturday's boxing match? 🥊 pic.twitter.com/AGtqbWUTkf — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) June 17, 2021

Tribute to the Kings Card

The fight is scheduled to be the co-main event of the “Tribute to the Kings” boxing card. The night’s main event is between two boxing legends in Julio Cesar Chavez Sr and Hector Camacho Jr. Let’s take a look at the entire card, which fight fans can purchase for $39.99 on Fite TV.

Julio Cesar Chavez Sr vs Hector Camacho Jr Julio Cesar Chavez Jr vs Anderson “The Spider” Silva Omar Chavez vs Ramon Alvarez Kevin Torres vs Jorge Luis Melendez Damian Sosa vs Abel Mina

For the opening bout, the vacant WBO NABO Super Welterweight title will be on the line. Are fans excited for this fight card?